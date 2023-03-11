 Skip to content
(CBS News)   🎶 Cryin' won't help you, prayin' won't do you no good. 🎶 No, cryin' won't help you, prayin' won't do you no good. 🎶 When the levee breaks, mama, you got to move, ooh 🎶   (cbsnews.com) divider line
11
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beavis and Butt-Head at the hoover dam
Youtube XbRDUQoN57g
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie When the Levee Breaks - Famous 1927 Mississippi River Flood
Youtube swhEa8vuP6U
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, they're so lucky to be getting so much water at one time after the years of droughts.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Guys, they're so lucky to be getting so much water at one time after the years of droughts.


They should drill big giant holes down to the aquifer level so it can refill
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/swhEa8vuP6U]


Nice to see the original, now for some other version:

Led Zeppelin When The Levee Breaks by Zepparella
Youtube xH-_9cwdLug
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It may be possibly the best zeppelin song, but the older I get, four english 22 year olds playing the blues and singing about the levee in the river giving way becomes more and more ridiculous with each passing year.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Snapper Carr: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/swhEa8vuP6U]

Nice to see the original, now for some other version:

[YouTube video: Led Zeppelin When The Levee Breaks by Zepparella]


I like this version as well.

https://youtu.be/LH0-WXUFY2k
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: gameshowhost: Guys, they're so lucky to be getting so much water at one time after the years of droughts.

They should drill big giant holes down to the aquifer level so it can refill


Interestingly, irrigating agricultural fields is actually the best way to recharge groundwater. There have been studies recently about how it affects productivity if you flood your fields during wet winters, with water that would otherwise run to the sea, with the idea that you'd bank a portion of the water you apply for later withdrawal. So far the studies have been positive.

https://casoilresource.lawr.ucdavis.edu/sagbi/ is a statewide map of what areas are considered most suitable for groundwater recharge projects.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: whither_apophis: gameshowhost: Guys, they're so lucky to be getting so much water at one time after the years of droughts.

They should drill big giant holes down to the aquifer level so it can refill

Interestingly, irrigating agricultural fields is actually the best way to recharge groundwater. There have been studies recently about how it affects productivity if you flood your fields during wet winters, with water that would otherwise run to the sea, with the idea that you'd bank a portion of the water you apply for later withdrawal. So far the studies have been positive.

https://casoilresource.lawr.ucdavis.edu/sagbi/ is a statewide map of what areas are considered most suitable for groundwater recharge projects.


Maybe time to switch to Rice?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size


GEORGE BUSH DOESN'T CARE ABOUT WINE COUNTRY!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pajaro is a wealthy area a few miles inland from the pacific ocean near Monterey.
 
