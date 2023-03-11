 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   When your [expletive] business is supplying fentanyl, not even your white-[expletive] house in Flower Mound, Texas, is going to save your white-[expletive] ass   (yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, High school, Drug Enforcement Administration, Controlled Substances Act, Law, Stephen Brinson, United States, Crime, law enforcement  
•       •       •

939 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 7:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Victimless crimes shouldn't be crimes.  If you want to kill yourself with fentanyl you should be allowed to.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Carrollton police said they found bags of about 1,000 blue counterfeit M/30 pills that field tested positive for fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

I'm shocked none of the cops died, with that much fentanyl around.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What percentage of people being arrested for possession and distribution of fentanyl are white Americans?

It's high isn't it.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Victimless crimes shouldn't be crimes.  If you want to kill yourself with fentanyl you should be allowed to.


I can't tell if you're being sarcastic, but either way in that case the government needs to supply users with accommodation so that I don't have to step over your leaning half-dead forms draped across the sidewalk with blankets over your heads as I walk down the street.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: aleister_greynight: Victimless crimes shouldn't be crimes.  If you want to kill yourself with fentanyl you should be allowed to.

I can't tell if you're being sarcastic, but either way in that case the government needs to supply users with accommodation so that I don't have to step over your leaning half-dead forms draped across the sidewalk with blankets over your heads as I walk down the street.


Making it illegal doesn't stop it, it only makes it more dangerous and creates violence since all disputes must be settled extra-judicially.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: dhcmrlchtdj: aleister_greynight: Victimless crimes shouldn't be crimes.  If you want to kill yourself with fentanyl you should be allowed to.

I can't tell if you're being sarcastic, but either way in that case the government needs to supply users with accommodation so that I don't have to step over your leaning half-dead forms draped across the sidewalk with blankets over your heads as I walk down the street.

Making it illegal doesn't stop it, it only makes it more dangerous and creates violence since all disputes must be settled extra-judicially.


Yeah, experimenting with legalizing it might be interesting, but good luck actually getting that legislation passed.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey CDC, got an experimental vaccine for affluenzena?

Aquire the immunities naturally by going to a public school? Hmmm.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say just hearing the word fentanyl caused several cops to OD at the scene
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well... Based on most of recorded recent history, he ain't wrong.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't believe a place called Flower Mound even exists, they even have tourism website.
It's like one of those ridiculously overtly sexual Bond girl names
 
swankywanky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Still....You live in Texas.  You forgot about that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: aleister_greynight: Victimless crimes shouldn't be crimes.  If you want to kill yourself with fentanyl you should be allowed to.

I can't tell if you're being sarcastic, but either way in that case the government needs to supply users with accommodation so that I don't have to step over your leaning half-dead forms draped across the sidewalk with blankets over your heads as I walk down the street.


🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Am I losing my mind or is that black Box jiggling?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: aleister_greynight: Victimless crimes shouldn't be crimes.  If you want to kill yourself with fentanyl you should be allowed to.

I can't tell if you're being sarcastic, but either way in that case the government needs to supply users with accommodation so that I don't have to step over your leaning half-dead forms draped across the sidewalk with blankets over your heads as I walk down the street.


Just have a guy with a cart come through every few days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I AM ABSOLUTELY STUNNED AND ASHAMED!

I mean, you are claiming an AFlunza defense while building an empire using Walmart brand Ziplock bags?!?

REALLY???
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's going to Federal Court. The Fed has a tremendous hard on over fentanyl.  Good luck, kid, you're going to need it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
18 year-olds aren't exactly known for a sense of long-term thinking.
Very little sympathy for opiate dealers, however.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If every 18 year old waste of oxygen from Flower Mound who felt that their parents' social status was their social status were shot into the sun, there wouldn't be any teens left there.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: He's going to Federal Court. The Fed has a tremendous hard on over fentanyl.  Good luck, kid, you're going to need it.


The five years he spends in federal pen will both save him from overdose, as well as give him the heads-up about life that he needs.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Sources say just hearing the word fentanyl caused several cops to OD at the scene


Flower Mound.  Not Highland Park (or even highland village).

He's going to jail
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kids these days... when I was running with druggies in Flower Mound that age, they were smoking authentic black tar heroin. Pagers and pay phones were mandatory, and couldn't be used to track you.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dhcmrlchtdj: aleister_greynight: Victimless crimes shouldn't be crimes.  If you want to kill yourself with fentanyl you should be allowed to.

I can't tell if you're being sarcastic, but either way in that case the government needs to supply users with accommodation so that I don't have to step over your leaning half-dead forms draped across the sidewalk with blankets over your heads as I walk down the street.

🙄


Do you know of a better way to smoke fent? Lemme know and I'll spread it to the fellas outside. Or maybe you're just some internet dork. Your call.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On a table at the bottom of stairs, they said they found a note from Brinson's parents that outlined chores.

Sell all the fentanyl and tick off the chore wheel? That's a house with work ethic building character.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Still....You live in Texas.  You forgot about that.


He's white and lives in an affluent DFW suburb. He may not be "fine", but he might be better off than the lower level, non-white distributor. Just a hunch.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Kids these days... when I was running with druggies in Flower Mound that age, they were smoking authentic black tar heroin. Pagers and pay phones were mandatory, and couldn't be used to track you.


I mean in the late 90s it was snortable, black tar cut with benadryl, and you would buy it from Plano cheerleaders you worked with at the Lewisville bennagins.

Perhaps a little specific, but like I said - I don't remember folks smoking it so much
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: If every 18 year old waste of oxygen from Flower Mound who felt that their parents' social status was their social status were shot into the sun, there wouldn't be any teens left there.


You've obviously been to Flower Mound (or Prosper, Southlake...I could go on).
 
p89tech
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: On a table at the bottom of stairs, they said they found a note from Brinson's parents that outlined chores.

Sell all the fentanyl and tick off the chore wheel? That's a house with work ethic building character.

"Don't meet people in front of the house or in view of the house." the note warned.


Yeah, they had no idea their precious boy was a scumbag dealer.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Flower Mound" sounds like a polite word for a vulva.

Moving on:

Brinson's father told law enforcement he and his wife knew their son used fentanyl...

So why hadn't they turned him out or turned him in themselves?

...but that they did not know he was dealing pills in front of the home...

...who is Dad trying to kid?

His beloved son had been giving Mom and Dad a cut of the profits, and they were sure that because they were White and outwardly respectable, they'd never suffer any consequences.

Dad wasn't wrong. Because he was indeed White and outwardly respectable, all he had to do to save himself was to tell an obvious lie to the credulous cops.

Better that little pillhead than himself, right? That's where the kid was headed anyway, jail or an early grave. Fark him, Dad got paid.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: wildcardjack: Kids these days... when I was running with druggies in Flower Mound that age, they were smoking authentic black tar heroin. Pagers and pay phones were mandatory, and couldn't be used to track you.

I mean in the late 90s it was snortable, black tar cut with benadryl, and you would buy it from Plano cheerleaders you worked with at the Lewisville bennagins.

Perhaps a little specific, but like I said - I don't remember folks smoking it so much


People still do take it in other forms, but the current most popular form (at least where I live) is smoking. Tin foil, an igniter like a small torch or lithium igniter, and the drug. Light it up and inhale it, covered by a blanket. Rinse, repeat. I don't know if they put name brands on that shiat, I stay far away from that community.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.