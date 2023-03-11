 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Mother Nature removes historic snowfall from the San Bernardino mountains in the most efficient way possible   (ktla.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Winter storm, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Emergency management, Snow, California, Ton, Ice, Rain  
•       •       •

744 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 9:35 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.


Americans will literally think up anything to avoid using metric assloads.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know we need water badly here, but FFS
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.

Americans will literally think up anything to avoid using metric assloads.


This amount is probably close to a Rhode Island or two.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait, given the location, couldn't Nestle just take all the water?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.

Americans will literally think up anything to avoid using metric assloads.

This amount is probably close to a Rhode Island or two.


How much is that in kilocorgis?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.


Thank you, professor pedant.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.

Americans will literally think up anything to avoid using metric assloads.

This amount is probably close to a Rhode Island or two.


But probably several thousand Libraries of Congress
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Avalanche? That seems like a very efficient removal method.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was going to say fire. /perhaps next time
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in Colorado and has always lived in places with real winters, I just want to say, Wow, that is a fark ton of snow.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

A10Mechanic: I was going to say fire. /perhaps next time


Having grown up in that area, fire was going to be my guess too, probably started by someone throwing a lit cigarette out the car window into dry brush while driving through Cajon Pass on the 15 on their way to Vegas.

/mudslide was my second choice
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An' there's only one shower
But it don't apply to bobby
 
munko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.

Americans will literally think up anything to avoid using metric assloads.


I prefer shiat tons
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Stud Gerbil: Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.

Americans will literally think up anything to avoid using metric assloads.

This amount is probably close to a Rhode Island or two.

How much is that in kilocorgis?


Depends on how many corgies you can fit in your ass
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Stud Gerbil: Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.

Americans will literally think up anything to avoid using metric assloads.

This amount is probably close to a Rhode Island or two.

How much is that in kilocorgis?


Two Scaramuccis.
 
powhound
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't wait for all of this water to turn forested areas extra green in the coming months and then a record breaking months long heat wave to come along turning this into napalm all over the west.

They should start raking now. Not later.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: An' there's only one shower
But it don't apply to bobby


How is bobby made?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

munko: Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.

Americans will literally think up anything to avoid using metric assloads.

I prefer shiat tons


Proper California units are either farktons or shloads.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.


Thank you. Jumped out at me too.

Journalism really is dead.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: common sense is an oxymoron: Stud Gerbil: Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.

Americans will literally think up anything to avoid using metric assloads.

This amount is probably close to a Rhode Island or two.

How much is that in kilocorgis?

Two Scaramuccis.


A Scaramucci is a measure of time.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: whatisaidwas: common sense is an oxymoron: Stud Gerbil: Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Residents were urged to take precautions as warmer temps will result in a ton of snowmelt, exacerbating flooding concerns.

I'm gonna stop you right there, article writer person.

"A ton" is meant to be used as an exaggurative figure, ie: "There was a ton of work to do" or "He left a ton of shiat in the toilet and didn't flush."

A ton of snow is something along the lines of 200 cubic feet. A 10' x 10' patch which is two feet deep.

No. There will be millions of tons of snow melt.

Americans will literally think up anything to avoid using metric assloads.

This amount is probably close to a Rhode Island or two.

How much is that in kilocorgis?

Two Scaramuccis.

A Scaramucci is a measure of time.


Pshaw. Next you'll be saying that the parsec is a measure of distance.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TUFAschistEH: An' there's only one shower
But it don't apply to bobby


I'm so sorry you had to hear like a potato, I really am.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.