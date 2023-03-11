 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC Action News)   Natural gas prices have fallen 80% in the last six months. So, naturally, Florida power is dramatically raising prices because of "increased gas prices"   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Fail, United States, Electricity, Household, Bank of America, Inflation, St. Petersburg, Florida, Payment, The Salvation Army  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the 300% De-Wokeification Surcharge that really adds the costs, especially because the official machine is only available from Desantiscott, Inc.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
swap out natural gas for chocolate ration...

/the words in the headline, not in general
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a lot of natural gas to sell
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While what's going on in the energy market is obscene, gas in most markets is bought by distributors in a quasi-futures sense, and the prices very much dependant on the contracts of 6 months ago.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, very happy to live in a county (Snohomish, in WA) with a utility that's publicly owned and exists to serve the people.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there's LIHEAP and EHEAP, but I would propose a Small House Income Troubled Home Energy Assistance is Program.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Assistance

damn phone ruined my joke
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Once again, very happy to live in a county (Snohomish, in WA) with a utility that's publicly owned and exists to serve the people.


Fark user image
 
Kuta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
War profiteering?

In the United States?!?
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*Spins the fraud wheel*....Ah, yes, it's the return of Enron.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of my uncles was like "why don't these green alternatives lower my bill?". I let him know that it was because the electric company has a monopoly on local electricity and he shut up for a bit.
 
Sydira
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Got an email about rates going up because back paying for hurricane fixin along with that natural gas spendies
 
GreenSun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/ng/hist/n3035fl3m.htm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why do they approve headlines with factual errors? The article literally says natural gas prices have "skyrocketed" in the last year.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: Why do they approve headlines with factual errors? The article literally says natural gas prices have "skyrocketed" in the last year.


You have been here long enough to know that it's because you touch yourself at night
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fatassbastard: Once again, very happy to live in a county (Snohomish, in WA) with a utility that's publicly owned and exists to serve the people.

[Fark user image image 222x97]


Yep. And it actually is this time, instead of childish name-calling. One of the situations where it makes sense.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MrHormel: I have a lot of natural gas to sell


Not nearly as much gas as the GOP windbags.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*laughs in get farked, Florida*
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The gas company has been billing me for it being too warm during my billing cycles. Farking jerks.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not like Florida is ever vulnerable to natural weather disasters that would require emergency energy stores.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Once again, very happy to live in a county (Snohomish, in WA) with a utility that's publicly owned and exists to serve the people.


Serve the people? You're pulling my pud.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: fatassbastard: Once again, very happy to live in a county (Snohomish, in WA) with a utility that's publicly owned and exists to serve the people.

Serve the people? You're pulling my pud.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x360]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OK, I am confused. The sub headline said, "What is the price of Paradise?" And then the article goes on to talk about Tampa.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Once again, very happy to live in a county (Snohomish, in WA) with a utility that's publicly owned and exists to serve the people.


COMMUNISM!!!
 
munko
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
misleading headline is misleading.

"Natural gas prices have continuously increased and really fluctuated throughout the last 18 months," explained Ana Gibbs, a spokesperson for Duke Energy based in St Petersburg."
 
GreenSun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: Why do they approve headlines with factual errors? The article literally says natural gas prices have "skyrocketed" in the last year


It's all about how much misinformation you can get away with that will be taken as some kind of truth by the average person who doesn't fact check. It's like how many news media sites would report a factually incorrect news article, then someone corrects them (or threatens them with a lawsuit due to defamation), but even if they retract their statement, they won't do it in such a way that those who have read it in the past will know that they were fed misinformation.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They all believe it's Bidens fault so why not?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.