 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC) Hero "Your friend Wagner Group will make it to Bakhmut, Mr. Ryan. He's going to die inside of it"   (cnbc.com) divider line
13
    More: Hero, Russia, Black Sea, Government, Military, World War II, War, Sea of Azov, Petroleum  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Mar 2023 at 8:35 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Near WHERE in Ukraine???

/I wanna be a part of it...New York, Ukraine
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

The Third Man: [Fark user image image 425x347]

Near WHERE in Ukraine???

/I wanna be a part of it...New York, Ukraine


They have great pizza there.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Third Man: [Fark user image 425x347]

Near WHERE in Ukraine???

/I wanna be a part of it...New York, Ukraine


Start spreadin' the BLYAT
Put holes in them today
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was wondering about this... Bakhmut is obvious a meatgrinder situation, because from what I understand the city is already destroyed, and the land is not necessarily of the highest strategic value for Russia. So which side stands to gain the most from this war of attrition? Zelenskyy seems to think it's Ukraine, and I hope he's right.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hold em by the nose. Them kick them in the ass.......
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: I was wondering about this... Bakhmut is obvious a meatgrinder situation, because from what I understand the city is already destroyed, and the land is not necessarily of the highest strategic value for Russia. So which side stands to gain the most from this war of attrition? Zelenskyy seems to think it's Ukraine, and I hope he's right.


It's being used like the Russians used Stalingrad. Let Hitler keep committing assets to the place and destroy them as they arrive.

It's not a great comparison, for many reasons, but it'll do in a pinch.

They are set up perfectly, apparently, to utilize their forces and all that equipment to just blast the f*ck out of the Russians every time they try to take territory.

Like a "fatal funnel" on a grand scale.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is actually a New York, Ukraine.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: make me some tea: I was wondering about this... Bakhmut is obvious a meatgrinder situation, because from what I understand the city is already destroyed, and the land is not necessarily of the highest strategic value for Russia. So which side stands to gain the most from this war of attrition? Zelenskyy seems to think it's Ukraine, and I hope he's right.

It's being used like the Russians used Stalingrad. Let Hitler keep committing assets to the place and destroy them as they arrive.

It's not a great comparison, for many reasons, but it'll do in a pinch.

They are set up perfectly, apparently, to utilize their forces and all that equipment to just blast the f*ck out of the Russians every time they try to take territory.

Like a "fatal funnel" on a grand scale.


Thanks for the context on that.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Third Man: [Fark user image image 425x347]

Near WHERE in Ukraine???

/I wanna be a part of it...New York, Ukraine


If you can make it there you'll make it anywhere.
 
ArmyVet68
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All I know about this war is that Ukraine are experts at dropping grenades from civilian drones and taking out infantry.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I see that the Live-Action remake of Battleship Potemkin is going well....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I would have liked to have seen Kyiv..."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.