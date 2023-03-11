 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   Residents: "We have to clean the driveway whenever the kids want to play, there is poop everywhere, but it's part of living here." Realtors: "Poop-covered driveways discourage potential home-buyers"   (azfamily.com) divider line
26
    More: Amusing, Real estate broker, Home, Real estate, House, Code, Phoenix, Arizona, Multiplication, Bird  
•       •       •

702 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 8:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The invasive Muscovy ducks* of South Florida laugh at your idea of what a "poop-covered driveway" is
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meh. As Arnie Cunningham said in Christine, "shiat wipes off."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
OK, I see why you're upset about your commission going down, Mr. Realtor.  But if the residents of the neighborhood don't give a shiat about the "reduction in housing values", it's their business.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just wait until the bubble-gum machines start showing up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The coyotes will show up eventually and your rooster population will soon after be nothing but a memory.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Won't be the first neighborhood to be ruined by a bunch of cocks shiatting all over the place, won't be the last either.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My guess was Canadian geese?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lionel Hutz explains "The Truth"
Youtube -Nc88_ZEfxg
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you think the chickens are bad, be glad you don't have a penguin infestation.
 
Bungles
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of all the poop variants in the world, these seems some of the least offensive.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Smart realtor would advertise that the properties include free eggs.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If you think the chickens are bad, be glad you don't have a penguin infestation.


I don't think that Metropolitan Phoenix will ever have to worry about that, even in the Biltmore neighborhood.

/the flocks of feral cockatoos over in Moon Valley on the other hand...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is in Phoenix? What's going on in the exurbs and rural areas? Free range humans pooping in the desert? Elected officials dressed in nothing but chaps screaming about secession?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Free dog chews?
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bungles: Of all the poop variants in the world, these seems some of the least offensive.


chickenshiat realtors afraid to take-on a challenge.  Can't rat anyone out to the nonexistent HOA, and neither the city nor county GAF.

/not against something like this that helps reduce ballooning property costs
//everyone needs to live somewhere
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This is in Phoenix? What's going on in the exurbs and rural areas? Free range humans pooping in the desert? Elected officials dressed in nothing but chaps screaming about secession?


Somewhere around 75% of the state's population lives in incorporated cities within Maricopa County.  Rural areas everywhere are disproportionately weird, they don't have to conform as much in order to coexist with neighbors.

/expects this is fairly universal
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hated Donald Trump and still do.   And I realize that his saying "Fake News" was typical fasciat garbage.

But it was effective because of what a piece of shiat american media is, and how is, in actuality, "fake news"

And I can't think of a better example than "real estate agent blames inability to sell houses on chickens in Phoenix neighborhood"
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Go to the local dog pound and borrow a half dozen labrador retrievers for a couple of days.  Shazam!!  After the feathers are cleaned up, problem solved.
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If you think the chickens are bad, be glad you don't have a penguin infestation.


wormsandgermsblog.comView Full Size

True
 
ArmyVet68
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the plus side, no shortage of chicken nuggets.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rᴇᴀʟᴛᴏʀ®s say "Poop-covered driveways means it's never been a better time to buy!"
 
Explodo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unwanted chicken on your property = fresh soup.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: Smart realtor would advertise that the properties include free eggs.


And Sunday dinners.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Explodo: Unwanted chicken on your property = fresh soup.


Exactly. They are not hard to catch and delicious.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: If you think the chickens are bad, be glad you don't have a penguin infestation.


Penguins is practically chickens

Penguins is Practically Chickens - 8 Ball Bunny
Youtube hxEN0RXzyuY
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My city put in an ordnance that makes it all but impossible to raise chickens on your property in the 'burbs

I would capture a few egg lay hens, build a fenced in run for them, and grab a Rooster once a month for soup
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.