(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Gov. DeWine wants contaminated soil out of East Palestine ASAP, says EPA is holding things up by trying to transport it safely to a safe disposal site   (cleveland.com) divider line
30
•       •       •

BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's the worst that could happen while transporting hazardous waste?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What's the worst that could happen while transporting hazardous waste?


Yeah this guy sounds sharp as a bowling ball.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What's the worst that could happen while transporting hazardous waste?


Well, they will ship it by rail, over a trestle spanning a gorge with pristine streams and a wildlife preserve full of endangered species below.
They might even spring for a third person to ride up front in the big choo choo cab.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe they should blow it up real good right where it's at?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: BizarreMan: What's the worst that could happen while transporting hazardous waste?

Well, they will ship it by rail, over a trestle spanning a gorge with pristine streams and a wildlife preserve full of endangered species below.
They might even spring for a third person to ride up front in the big choo choo cab.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why don't we just dump in on that asshole's backyard?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure there's no shortage of states with even more venal and corrupt governors who'd be happy to accept this Freedom Fluid for a small campaign donation and a joint appearance at an "Open For Business" press conference.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dickless EPA also made us shut off the containment grid.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go eat shiat, DeWine.  You and your craphole state.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are trying to find a pot big enough to use it to make Cincinnati chili.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm sure there's no shortage of states with even more venal and corrupt governors who'd be happy to accept this Freedom Fluid for a small campaign donation and a joint appearance at an "Open For Business" press conference.


Yes, they were shipping it to Indiana.
 
largedon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can we send it to Abbot and DeSantis as a kind of thank you gift for sending immigrants to other states.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey DeWine...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So we're supposed to believe Republicans care about polluting the environment?  It's probably just some dioxins, you ass wipes.  Clears up your sinuses.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Leave the dirt exactly where it is then. You want to complain after stalling the response? Federal help gets cut off.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What's the worst that could happen while transporting hazardous waste?


Yo dawg, I heard you like toxic chemicals in your ground..
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What's the worst that could happen while transporting hazardous waste?


There's a concern for transporting, but there's also danger in letting toxic pools of chemicals sit on the ground. The longer it sits the more opportunities it has to enter the water table and the more difficult it becomes to reclaim it.

If they aren't transporting it, they should at least be collecting it and readying it for transport. Letting tons of toxic soil sit around so the rain can wash iat away while people are filling out paperwork isn't a good solution, either.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bootstrap harder!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We should make less garbage.

Look, we developed a vaccine for a raging epidemic in like a year. Tale two and invent a packaging solution that works for everything that composts. Worms that eat plastic and ink maybe.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just have the EPA declare East Palestine to be a safe disposal site. Problem solved.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just dump it over the border in West Virgina. Nobody will notice any more hazardous waste
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who could have known that burning hazardous materials is a bad idea?

Not a Republican Governor.
 
6655321
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
DO not transport contaminated soil on Norfolk Southern railroad,
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know what, Stuart, I LIKE YOU. You're not like the other people, here, in Ohio. Oh, don't go get me wrong. They're fine people, they're Good Americans. But they're content to sit back, maybe watch a little Faux News on channel 57, maybe kick back a cool, horse-paste 16-ouncer. They're good, fine people, Stuart. But they don't know...what Pete Buttigieg is doing TO THE SOIL!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: Dickless EPA also made us shut off the containment grid.


Is that true?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Start by ripping up the tracks where the derailment happened. They got the tracks repaired and the spice flowing right away. End that shiat immediately. Going to take a while to fix that, and NS won't be happy with their bill.

Next, transport the materials via I70, they'd have to probably snake along the Ohio River for a bit to get to 70, right across from Manchin-land, so hopefully there aren't any further accidents. right into Columbus and leave it for the state to dispose of.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Mugato: Dickless EPA also made us shut off the containment grid.

Is that true?


It is, this man has no dick.
 
olorin604
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just leave it where it is, true bootstrapy Ohioans will have the problem solved long before any pointless incompetent federal response. But yah please leave all that federal money.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Mugato: Dickless EPA also made us shut off the containment grid.

Is that true?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/fish
//barrel
///shotgun
////my favorite game!
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

olorin604: Just leave it where it is, true bootstrapy Ohioans will have the problem solved long before any pointless incompetent federal response. But yah please leave all that federal money.


They will dump it into the rivers just like god intended. Rivers flush that shiat downstream where it never becomes a problem ever again.
 
