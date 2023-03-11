 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Dramatic moment plane carrying nearly 100 people slides off runway in horror heavy snow landing. No word if wipes were handed out for bowel slippage   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Scary, England, Sun, China Airlines, Riga International Airport, Airline, China, Latvia, Boeing 737  
25 Comments     (+0 »)
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my what a terrifying horror landing!!!
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me to keep one of these in my pocket during my next flight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AirBaltic slided off the runway

Is our children learning?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wear brown pants when I fly.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slided ??
 
robv83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I missing something?
Nothing happened....
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Oh my what a terrifying horror landing!!!


It's Sioux City all over again.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Oh my what a terrifying horror landing!!!


Everyone walks away, I call that a good landing. Hell if they find they can use the plane again, it was still a great landing.

A horror landing is when you crash land in Antarctica and one of the passengers is really a body shifting alien who is slowly and secretly devouring the remaining passengers.
Or you crash land anywhere and Rosanne is on your flight.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my. I wonder if they had to clean any mud off the tires.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picked a bad week to quit sniffing glue.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember: if you're involved in a horror situation and you believe you're going to die hold your phone sideways when you film it or else Fark will make fun of you!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Subby. Bless your heart.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It doesn't look that scary. That's why pilots get paid all the money.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dramatic, eh?

A good landing is any landing you can ski away from.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It doesn't look that scary. That's why pilots get paid all the money.


You might want to look up what pilots flying for regional airlines get paid. Then reflect on the fact you're in an aluminum tube 30,000 feet off the ground, that's being driven by a guy who makes less money than a McDonald's manager.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA All 89 passengers and seven crew members were safely taken to the terminal, and aircraft was taken away for inspection.

MATH IS HARD
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DaAlien: Gyrfalcon: It doesn't look that scary. That's why pilots get paid all the money.

You might want to look up what pilots flying for regional airlines get paid. Then reflect on the fact you're in an aluminum tube 30,000 feet off the ground, that's being driven by a guy who makes less money than a McDonald's manager.


The London-Riga flight is probably a little better paid than McD's,
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DaAlien: Gyrfalcon: It doesn't look that scary. That's why pilots get paid all the money.

You might want to look up what pilots flying for regional airlines get paid. Then reflect on the fact you're in an aluminum tube 30,000 feet off the ground, that's being driven by a guy who makes less money than a McDonald's manager.


Subtle difference.   The guy I'm McDonalds hasn't saved all his money and studied all hours God gives to be the manager at McDonalds because it was his life's ambition.   The guy in the right hand seat of the airliner has.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good luck, we're all counting on you - Airplane
Youtube aB2yqeD0Nus
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Open the poop chakra and let things...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's pretty much a daily occurence in winter.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Been in worse landings that stayed on the paint the whole way to a stop.

Nothing like a violent downdraft pitching the entire plane to the right when you're 100 feet up, and you suddenly see the ground almost parallel to your view.  You know it's a bad one when the flight attendant across the way in their jump seat white-knuckled it and really looked like they should have given their SO a second kiss before leaving that morning.

Thankfully the pilot made a full recovery and landed, but it was a double bouncer and one tire blew.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, it only "slided"

If it had slid, I'd be worried
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DaAlien: Gyrfalcon: It doesn't look that scary. That's why pilots get paid all the money.

You might want to look up what pilots flying for regional airlines get paid. Then reflect on the fact you're in an aluminum tube 30,000 feet off the ground, that's being driven by a guy who makes less money than a McDonald's manager.


I advise you to do the same.

$100k as a cash bonus before day 1 on the job.

Multiple airlines all offer basically the same deal

Pay rates start around $90/hr and top out @$216, not including double or triple pay for overtime/holidays
 
Fairmont
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DaAlien: Gyrfalcon: It doesn't look that scary. That's why pilots get paid all the money.

You might want to look up what pilots flying for regional airlines get paid. Then reflect on the fact you're in an aluminum tube 30,000 feet off the ground, that's being driven by a guy who makes less money than a McDonald's manager.


The Colgan Air Flight 3407 accident should have been a wake up call in regards to this but unfortunately regional pilots are still grossly underpaid.

The co-pilot in that flight was based in NY but lived in Seattle  and commuted cross-country because she couldnt afford to live in her home base on her $16k a year salary. And she was working a 2nd job at a coffee shop while flying until a couple of months before the accident to make ends meet.

Things have not changed much unfortunately.
 
