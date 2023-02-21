 Skip to content
(USA Today)   ...farmers?   (usatoday.com)
49
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd say child labor who just happen to work on farms.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
/Farmer
// Hate it.
/// Don't touch my clocks. farks with the livestock's circadian rhythms if I feed them suddenly different times twice a year.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WWI.  Which was over 100 years ago.  I think we can let it go now.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least I only have to change the time on my microwave and car nowadays. Which is enough of a pain in the ass.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least of they stop the clock-changing keep daylight savings time year-round. I want lots of sunlight.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Night Dark.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: At least I only have to change the time on my microwave and car nowadays. Which is enough of a pain in the ass.


We've given up on the stove.

It's been blinking 12:00 for six months and an unspoken agreement has been reached that it just keep on farking blinking for all we care.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, he's rolling.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: /Farmer
// Hate it.
/// Don't touch my clocks. farks with the livestock's circadian rhythms if I feed them suddenly different times twice a year.


It's hard enough getting three dogs to adjust meal times, I'd hate to deal with a herd.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just one thing we got from WWI that we need to be rid of. As well as men's wristwatches, cigarettes (which were looked down on before), and raisins.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Mugato: At least I only have to change the time on my microwave and car nowadays. Which is enough of a pain in the ass.

We've given up on the stove.

It's been blinking 12:00 for six months and an unspoken agreement has been reached that it just keep on farking blinking for all we care.


Our oven is so old it still uses those flip-panels for the clock.  And it doesn't reliably keep time anymore.

/a new one's on order
//but finding a side-open oven in 27" or narrower is difficult
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some states are divided into different timezones (ex Kentucky, Indiana) they should use the end of daylight savings time or its permanent adoption to make these states all one timezone instead of being split
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: vudukungfu: /Farmer
// Hate it.
/// Don't touch my clocks. farks with the livestock's circadian rhythms if I feed them suddenly different times twice a year.

It's hard enough getting three dogs to adjust meal times, I'd hate to deal with a herd.


you simply don't.  You just get up with the same natural schedule (from the perspective of the animals) as you always do.  It probably becomes most annoying if you need to buy stuff from local stores that may close or open an hour off compared to what you're used to, but it's not like you're punching a clock for a boss that expect you to change the natural-time.
 
jbtilley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farmers
What?
Farmers
What?
I'm ready!
We're ready.
I think I'm gonna bomb a town.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

interstellar_tedium: Some states are divided into different timezones (ex Kentucky, Indiana) they should use the end of daylight savings time or its permanent adoption to make these states all one timezone instead of being split


some counties in the southwestern tip of Indiana decided that DST was dumb and don't bother with it, or at least didn't at some point.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: vudukungfu: /Farmer
// Hate it.
/// Don't touch my clocks. farks with the livestock's circadian rhythms if I feed them suddenly different times twice a year.

It's hard enough getting three dogs to adjust meal times, I'd hate to deal with a herd.


That's why Saskatchewan, which is essentially farm province, doesn't do it.

The cow needs to eat when the cow needs to eat.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't because of farmers.  Farmers don't pay attention to a clock.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...as a measure to save on fuel costs during the First World War by adding an extra hour of sunlight to the day..."

Was this written by that same lady that thought DST was contributing to global warming?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wholesale pitchforks

/cheep
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: "...as a measure to save on fuel costs during the First World War by adding an extra hour of sunlight to the day..."

Was this written by that same lady that thought DST was contributing to global warming?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bum-da-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WWI.  Which was over 100 years ago.  I think we can let it go now.


DST or WW1?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: hlehmann: "...as a measure to save on fuel costs during the First World War by adding an extra hour of sunlight to the day..."

Was this written by that same lady that thought DST was contributing to global warming?

[Fark user image 422x750]


It's hard to argue with Connie.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: Adding extra sunlight to the day... No, it doesn't "add" extra sunlight, FFS.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Mugato: At least I only have to change the time on my microwave and car nowadays. Which is enough of a pain in the ass.

We've given up on the stove.

It's been blinking 12:00 for six months and an unspoken agreement has been reached that it just keep on farking blinking for all we care.


Rage. I fix clocks when ever I see one wrong. 12:00 none stop drives me nuts
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shift working Mrs Farkadark  hates changing clicks with a passion. For marital peace I gotta side with her despite any benefits I perceive
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Farmers have to work with the cycles of their animals, who don't use clocks. So they're pretty much up at dawn, regardless of the numerical time value we assign to dawn.

IIRC, it was originally meant as a cost-saving measure - an extra hour of daylight is an hour less oil-based streetlights had to be lit for... but that was of questionable value then, and none whatsoever now.
 
netfreq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the Druids having to adjust Stonehenge twice a year???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like it.  I like when there's still light in the sky at 9pm in summer, and I like the extra hour of sleep in the fall.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Shift working Mrs Farkadark  hates changing clicks with a passion. For marital peace I gotta side with her despite any benefits I perceive


I'm convinced my wife is trying to give me pneumonia, what with the thermostat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Daylight Saving Time - How Is This Still A Thing?: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube br0NW9ufUUw
 
acouvis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Funny how little research went into this article...

It took less than 1 minute to get a better idea of how and why we have the time system we currently do..

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/railroads-create-the-first-time-zones
 
freidog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So I have an excuse for taking a nap on the couch in the break room Monday.
That's it.  That's the list.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eckspat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Japan doesn't use daylight saving time, and it's one more thing that makes me hate summer here. It starts getting light before 5am, and by the time I walk to work at 7am, I'm always drenched in sweat by the time I get there. It's only a 10-minute walk, but the sun is already so hot at 7am that I walk a different route to maximize the shade.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rage.


Gooood.
 
raygundan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TWX: interstellar_tedium: Some states are divided into different timezones (ex Kentucky, Indiana) they should use the end of daylight savings time or its permanent adoption to make these states all one timezone instead of being split

some counties in the southwestern tip of Indiana decided that DST was dumb and don't bother with it, or at least didn't at some point.


The majority of Indiana didn't switch clocks until maybe... 2006?

But the reason they have a few different zones is that the NW corner makes sense to match Chicago while the SE makes sense to match Louisville. That'll probably still be true no matter what happens with DST overall.
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DaAlien: Bum-da-bum-bum-bum-bum-bum


Three Loco - We Are Farmers
Youtube Dgnlf6-VXTs
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Benevolent Misanthrope: WWI.  Which was over 100 years ago.  I think we can let it go now.

DST or WW1?


DST.

WWI is the origin for a lot of the problems causing wars to this day, including many of the nations in Eastern Europe and the beginning of Jewish immigration into Palestine because of the promises of Britain during the war as well as dividing up Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia along religious fault lines instead of historical borders.

Not that the old historical borders would have stopped people from fighting.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OK, I'm supposed to wake up at 2AM, which would actually be 3AM, and set the clocks forward an hour so that would make it 4AM. This is a bad time of night to reset my clocks - I can't even find the manual for the microwave oven which for some reason needs a goddam clock. And then the car clock is wrong and the warranty I got from that nice telephone lady might have expired.

And in 2024 they expect me to add 24 hours to create a 366 day year! What if I can't find the microwave manual by then? There's only so much I can do to alter the earth's orbit around the sun!!
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Great. It's a real PITA to change my damned VCR clock
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who are the biggest welfare queens?
ivygroup.comView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DST has as much to do with farmers as why schools are off for the summer. Neither have anything to do with farmers and by applying any common sense it is obvious why it wouldn't make sense to farmers to push for it.

The original push for DST came from a desire for more useful sunlight during leisure time in the summer. But it never really went anywhere.

By WWI it was adopted because the more sunlight in the evening when people were awake meant less resources used for lighting, heating, etc. It was largely abandoned after WWI until it was reintroduced in WWII with places like Britain going  second extra hour ahead through the war. After WWII it stuck around and in the US was formalized nationally in the 1960s.
 
olorin604
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As a Cristian I have a deeply held religious belief that time is natural and mankind's manipulation of it is unnatural and against the god's will. I demand that my religious convictions be accommodated by everyone else.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Steve Zodiac: MythDragon: Benevolent Misanthrope: WWI.  Which was over 100 years ago.  I think we can let it go now.

DST or WW1?

DST.

WWI is the origin for a lot of the problems causing wars to this day, including many of the nations in Eastern Europe and the beginning of Jewish immigration into Palestine because of the promises of Britain during the war as well as dividing up Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia along religious fault lines instead of historical borders.

Not that the old historical borders would have stopped people from fighting.


I mean I'm still a little peeved about the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand
 
