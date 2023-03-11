 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTHR Indianapolis)   My God King, Granny just smashed Leroy over the head with a chair. Auntie Leslie is heading for that computer monitor. She is looking to tan Jed's hide for being the father   (wthr.com) divider line
9
    More: Murica, Computer monitor, Law, Argument, Law enforcement, video of the incident, Courthouse, heated argument, Court  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 4:02 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jed? I first thought this had something to do with the Beverly Hillbillies.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
King was my dog's name.

/Also my grandfather's too.
//amazingly not from my carnie side of the family.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the paternity test was questionable because everyone involved share the same genes. You know, family shrub.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I did paternity and child support work for a decade.  I'm shocked that I never saw anything like this in person.  There were some pretty ugly situations.
"and that last one ain't even yours."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: King was my dog's name.

/Also my grandfather's too.
//amazingly not from my carnie side of the family.


I knew it smelled like cabbage in here.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You're still my real dad
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like someone misses Maury.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I saw a brawl like that in the Dekalb County courthouse once. It took the Balliffs about 20 minutes to fully restore order.

/ Can't remember what the case was about
// Other than it was in Superior Court
/// Slashies
 
swankywanky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Moments before the video started recording:

cst.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.