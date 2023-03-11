 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   The Romero Institute of The Out of Touch and Uninformed has come to the startling conclusion that teens use their phones to watch pornographic videos   (wgme.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 2:06 PM (33 minutes ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait - there's porn on the internet?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So technology solved living-room-tv contention.  Both dad and son can now fap alone and in peace--one to big butts, and one to big jugs.  One to girls, one to guys.

World peace is finally within our reach, it seems.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Beats the porn stash in the woods.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait. I'm a teenager?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Beats the porn stash in the woods.


Phrasing
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

koder: So technology solved living-room-tv contention.  Both dad and son can now fap alone and in peace--one to big butts, and one to big jugs.  One to girls, one to guys.

World peace is finally within our reach, it seems.


Dad is smart enough to sit on his hand until it gets numb before rubbing one out
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Quagmire discovers the internet Family Guy
Youtube ykZp-zopIiw
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i use my PC as god intended. on just one of my monitors. full screen.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pfffft, porn is so two thousand and late.  Get with the new trend:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shake it up is all that we know
Using the bodies up as we go
I'm waking up to fantasy
The shades all around
Aren't the colors we used to see
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Gone are the days of teens hiding pornographic magazines from their parents. "

Cripes. How out of touch is the writer? Those days were gone for many American teenagers by like 1998-99, plus or minus a little depending on what kind of internet connection and computer you had and how dedicated to finding these things you were.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I had the internet as a teen I don't think I would have left the house much.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Teens will find porn regardless. Evolution has that when puberty hits due to hormones you're insanely horny and curious about sex. I recall being 17 in central fl when hurricane Charlie hit being stuck in a friends vacation home for two days but I had a flip phone! I even found erotica online through the text only mobile internet browser at the time. Teens will find porn one way or another. Fark I think the first time I internet searched it was at age 13 on my dads computer. ( pretty sure IT dept spoke to him about it...sorry dad) Just accept the natural course of things and make condoms free to everyone and society will be better.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Gone are the days of teens hiding pornographic magazines from their parents. "

Cripes. How out of touch is the writer? Those days were gone for many American teenagers by like 1998-99, plus or minus a little depending on what kind of internet connection and computer you had and how dedicated to finding these things you were.


Excuse me while I die laughing
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dang whippersnappers don't know the pain of having to find your Windows 2000 installation disc to reformat because every link was a gamble with your entire PC.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Teenagers look at porn, and generally continue to do so once adults. This is a normal part of life, and has been so for as long as there's been porn, as basically everyone reading this can attest. Tech has made it easier to get porn (and everything else). Therefore, it requires less effort for them to find the thing they were going to find regardless.

None of this is news, it hasn't been news for about 25 years (internet porn is internet porn, it really doesn't matter whether it's via computer or phone screen), and none of it is a problem either. It's harmless, it's part of life, and only fundies have a problem with it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh.  I'll stick to the classics, thank you very much.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I forgot to mark these as NSFW!
//Please don't ban me, FarkMods!
///Trois (because these are postcards I got in France during the war).
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And Maas noted that the Common Sense Media survey found 52% of teens viewed violent behavior in pornography, such as depictions of rape, choking or someone in pain.

I will grant them this is something to actually be mildly concerned about if you are a parent who is concerned about what your kid sees in porn.  A lot of the mainstream hetero pornography is really bad about it being physically intense toward the women (without it being fetish-based stuff that shows consent conversations and ongoing communication).  Like, they're manhandled and tossed around, bent into positions that require gymnast-like flexibility (seriously, what is that combo chokehold-legs behind head farked while held in the air move that shows up over and over?), and have the the dude just pounding away at her.  Even the so-called "female friendly" stuff often quickly accelerates from 'gentle foreplay' to 'hard hammering' within the first few minutes.

That's the sort of thing that's totally fine if everyone participating is in on it and has communicated about it.  But when it's some teenager just clicking on the latest video on some porn site described as something like "teenie blonde slut gets farked hard for a facial", there's some important, I dunno, context missing there if they haven't had some education about sex and communication at some point.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [media1.giphy.com image 357x267]  No Waaay [View Full Size image _x_]



media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wish we had the version of the internet back when I was 17 that we have today.  Back when the net finally came to my small town around 1996, people were still using dial up modems, and i-porn was all still image on a few sites that took forever to download.

And before that, it was the stray video from my brother's collection and a Sears underwear section of the catalog.

Teens today are so spoiled.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Dang whippersnappers don't know the pain of having to find your Windows 2000 installation disc to reformat because every link was a gamble with your entire PC.


That's nothing.  In my day, we had to make our own porn with tiny little tiles laid out strategically in stucco!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


"Holy anatomy lesson, Batman! You mean there's smut on that thing?!"

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


"No doubt put there by a nefarious villain, who seeks to tempt us away from our duty to Lady Justice."

images.fandango.comView Full Size

"Blaming us for something you found on your own phone?! How typical, you caped coward! Why don't you ask him how that stuff really ended up in the Batphone history."

hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size

"Well... Uh... See... The thing is, Robin... Uh... It was all O'Hara."

i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size

"Of all the... Fess up, ya bleedin' butler!"

13thdimension.comView Full Size

"Okay. Fine. It was both of us."

syfy.comView Full Size

"Holy... Well, you don't want me to finish that."
 
Cythraul
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Meh.  I'll stick to the classics, thank you very much.
[Fark user image image 425x680]
[Fark user image image 425x673]
[Fark user image image 425x676]
/I forgot to mark these as NSFW!
//Please don't ban me, FarkMods!
///Trois (because these are postcards I got in France during the war).


I know you're kidding, and it was funny. 😃 But you know darned well there were nude pornographic images in circulation even in the 20's and 30's.
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is an outrage.....the screen is way to small for that.
 
