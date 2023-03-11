 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Fitness craze puts homeowner in a pickle   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, United States, New York City, Tennis, Wiffle ball, Noise, City, Lawsuit, Residential area  
•       •       •

711 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 1:44 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pickle people here seem to have the same mindset as vegans.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pickle people here seen to have the same mindset of spoiled children.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA  "It's a tough sell to be against pickleball," Mastroianni said. "But at the end of the day it was creating mental and physical health problems with neighbors butting heads."

Well, there's your problem right there. They're supposed to use paddles.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So maybe it's just that I avoid retiree spaces by default, but I've yet to see, hear, or participate in a pickleball game.

Turns out they're a huge menace, and they play pickleball too.

/I kid.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: FTA  "It's a tough sell to be against pickleball," Mastroianni said. "But at the end of the day it was creating mental and physical health problems with neighbors butting heads."

Well, there's your problem right there. They're supposed to use paddles.


Godammit, Beavis
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So all these neighborhoods have tennis courts because of racism (basketball courts would be popular with POC and the youths and we can't have that).

So now their precious tennis courts are actually being used for once and they still get in a tizzy.

Maybe stop being an ahole instead and accept that public spaces are made to be used.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: So all these neighborhoods have tennis courts because of racism (basketball courts would be popular with POC and the youths and we can't have that).

So now their precious tennis courts are actually being used for once and they still get in a tizzy.

Maybe stop being an ahole instead and accept that public spaces are made to be used.


ROFL now tennis courts are because of racism!  Bwahahhaha!  You have such an open mind your brain fell out.
 
austerity101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of pickleball, mostly because its fans right now are rabid and many of them take their games way too damn seriously, but that's not really an actual problem. These haters are just assholes who think they should be able to tell everyone else what they can and cannot do.
 
acouvis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Pickle people here seen to have the same mindset of spoiled children.


Of course. It was a game by boomers for boomers.  And spoiled children is porbably the best way to describe the boomers on a whole.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'm not a fan of pickleball, mostly because its fans right now are rabid and many of them take their games way too damn seriously, but that's not really an actual problem. These haters are just assholes who think they should be able to tell everyone else what they can and cannot do.


Agreed. But jfc it's loud. Obnoxiously, disruptively, headache-inducingly loud.

Also, "sport" 🙄
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: weddingsinger: So all these neighborhoods have tennis courts because of racism (basketball courts would be popular with POC and the youths and we can't have that).

So now their precious tennis courts are actually being used for once and they still get in a tizzy.

Maybe stop being an ahole instead and accept that public spaces are made to be used.

ROFL now tennis courts are because of racism!  Bwahahhaha!  You have such an open mind your brain fell out.


Yes, the proliferation of tennis courts is in part due to racism. This is not a secret. 😳
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: weddingsinger: So all these neighborhoods have tennis courts because of racism (basketball courts would be popular with POC and the youths and we can't have that).

So now their precious tennis courts are actually being used for once and they still get in a tizzy.

Maybe stop being an ahole instead and accept that public spaces are made to be used.

ROFL now tennis courts are because of racism!  Bwahahhaha!  You have such an open mind your brain fell out.


Its well documented that communities filled in swimming pools rather than have to share them with Black people. You really think the relative prevalence of tennis courts and lack of basketball courts in public paces has nothing to do with racism?
 
austerity101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rambino: austerity101: I'm not a fan of pickleball, mostly because its fans right now are rabid and many of them take their games way too damn seriously, but that's not really an actual problem. These haters are just assholes who think they should be able to tell everyone else what they can and cannot do.

Agreed. But jfc it's loud. Obnoxiously, disruptively, headache-inducingly loud.

Also, "sport" 🙄


What makes it not a sport?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: weddingsinger: So all these neighborhoods have tennis courts because of racism (basketball courts would be popular with POC and the youths and we can't have that).

So now their precious tennis courts are actually being used for once and they still get in a tizzy.

Maybe stop being an ahole instead and accept that public spaces are made to be used.

ROFL now tennis courts are because of racism!  Bwahahhaha!  You have such an open mind your brain fell out.


You are obviously too young to remember when Venus and Serena exploded onto the world of tennis.  wedding singer is very accurate about neighborhoods installing tennis rather than basketball courts.  It was a mark of social distinction to be a refined tennis player, rather than a street rat that might prefer midnight basketball.  The Williams sisters were a million miles different than Arthur Ashe and they had to fight every single inch of the way.

As for pickleball, my church had an employee that was seriously interested in trying to create a sports ministry, with pickleball as the lead sport.  Around here, it's more likely to be church softball league or maybe a soccer league.  Said employee's contract was not renewed after one season of that chaos.  The social aspect of the game really did include a lot of smack talk, with the adults having absolutely no sense of discretion.  Parents got tired of having to explain profanity to their kids and having to explain that it was inappropriate for anyone to use that language, but parents can only be responsible for their children and if an adult was inappropriate, that adult needed to be lectured by an official, not by a parent.  We had so many families just stop participating because the pickleball players were so obnoxious, they would start acting worse the minute anyone made mention of their behaviors.  There may be trained officials that are respected and would be obeyed, but they certainly aren't hanging around a little church.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In a world where humanity is confronted with so many deeply existential insoluble problems and issues...here we are talking about pickleball. Truly the elephant in the room
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What is Pickleball? Learn about one of the Fastest Growing Sport in the USA
Youtube kqLRRNOpe8U
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: BunchaRubes: weddingsinger: So all these neighborhoods have tennis courts because of racism (basketball courts would be popular with POC and the youths and we can't have that).

So now their precious tennis courts are actually being used for once and they still get in a tizzy.

Maybe stop being an ahole instead and accept that public spaces are made to be used.

ROFL now tennis courts are because of racism!  Bwahahhaha!  You have such an open mind your brain fell out.

Its well documented that communities filled in swimming pools rather than have to share them with Black people. You really think the relative prevalence of tennis courts and lack of basketball courts in public paces has nothing to do with racism?


Lmao, you need help
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: Rambino: austerity101: I'm not a fan of pickleball, mostly because its fans right now are rabid and many of them take their games way too damn seriously, but that's not really an actual problem. These haters are just assholes who think they should be able to tell everyone else what they can and cannot do.

Agreed. But jfc it's loud. Obnoxiously, disruptively, headache-inducingly loud.

Also, "sport" 🙄

What makes it not a sport?


"Sport" isn't a hard category, but it is often used by ppl to try to make the new game they invented sound more serious. That's the case here.

Pickleball is a social game. That's the whole point. It's easy to play. Requires no particular skill or athleticism. Anyone can join.

That's part of the reason it's so freakin loud - - ppl just laughing uncontrollably the whole time.

I don't care whether pb is a sport or not. It's ppl self-importantly calling it a sport that makes me roll my eyes.

Next up, beer pong.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
days since last pickle incident: __
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: BunchaRubes: weddingsinger: So all these neighborhoods have tennis courts because of racism (basketball courts would be popular with POC and the youths and we can't have that).

So now their precious tennis courts are actually being used for once and they still get in a tizzy.

Maybe stop being an ahole instead and accept that public spaces are made to be used.

ROFL now tennis courts are because of racism!  Bwahahhaha!  You have such an open mind your brain fell out.

Its well documented that communities filled in swimming pools rather than have to share them with Black people. You really think the relative prevalence of tennis courts and lack of basketball courts in public paces has nothing to do with racism?


I live in a pretty whitebread suburban area, and the local park has both basketball and tennis courts, as well as beach volleyball, a jungle gym, and exercise stations. The adjacent pool is private and not actually part of the park, though, so I guess they're still worse than Hitler.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: weddingsinger: So all these neighborhoods have tennis courts because of racism (basketball courts would be popular with POC and the youths and we can't have that).

So now their precious tennis courts are actually being used for once and they still get in a tizzy.

Maybe stop being an ahole instead and accept that public spaces are made to be used.

ROFL now tennis courts are because of racism!  Bwahahhaha!  You have such an open mind your brain fell out.


Are you one of those boomers who don't know about drained pool politics even though you lived through it? There's an awful lot of y'all with some serious memory issues.
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rambino: austerity101: Rambino: austerity101: I'm not a fan of pickleball, mostly because its fans right now are rabid and many of them take their games way too damn seriously, but that's not really an actual problem. These haters are just assholes who think they should be able to tell everyone else what they can and cannot do.

Agreed. But jfc it's loud. Obnoxiously, disruptively, headache-inducingly loud.

Also, "sport" 🙄

What makes it not a sport?

"Sport" isn't a hard category, but it is often used by ppl to try to make the new game they invented sound more serious. That's the case here.

Pickleball is a social game. That's the whole point. It's easy to play. Requires no particular skill or athleticism. Anyone can join.

That's part of the reason it's so freakin loud - - ppl just laughing uncontrollably the whole time.

I don't care whether pb is a sport or not. It's ppl self-importantly calling it a sport that makes me roll my eyes.

Next up, beer pong.


I am really confused as to what criteria you think an activity needs to meet to be considered a sport. I can't figure out how one court+ball+raquet/paddle game is a sport and another isn't.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am showing my age, but wife and I love racquetball. Nearly impossible to find a court except in major cities.

We just recently moved to a major city and finally found a gym with two courts.

So we tour the gym. During the tour I ask

"you have RB courts?"

"Yeah, but have you played pickleball."

"Um, yeah. I like RB."

"Ok, they are back here."

Fast forward 3 days. We decide to take the gym up on their offer a free personal trainer for 3 sessions.

"So what do you like to do?"

"We use the exercise bikes, swim, the stair climber, treadmills, and we love RB"

"RB? Have you tried pickleball?"

"Um, yes, prefer RB"

"Pickleball is so much fun."

"Is not RB a more vigorous sport and better for you cardio wise?"

...crickets...

Fast forward two weeks. My old RB racquets are pretty shoddy and wife wants a new one.

We go to Dick's Sporting Goods. Cannot find RB stuff

"Excuse me sir, could you point me to the RB stuff?"

"RB, sure it over there, but you are buying the wrong thing."

"What do you mean?"

"Pickleball, thats what you want to play."

"Um, no, we like RB"

"your loss, Pickleball is great."

As we walk away I whisper to my wife, holy shiat, this PB thing is like a crossfit cult.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.