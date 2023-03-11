 Skip to content
(WMTW Portland)   Okay, apparently there was *one* real hitman on the internet   (wmtw.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And he went to prison in 208 for stealing guns.

multifiles.pressherald.comView Full Size


/doesn't look like a Korsiak
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be clear, there are plenty of hitmen. CIA, FBI, NSA, SOCOM, Cartels, Police, etc all have trained killers on staff. But that's the point, they are all staff - they work for an organization. The idea of free lance contract killers is pure Hollywood.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i kill people for money. DM me.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: And he went to prison in 208 for stealing guns.

[multifiles.pressherald.com image 600x400]

/doesn't look like a Korsiak


Looks good for being over 1805 yrs old.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Either it's an NSA/CIA recruiter or an FBI sting.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We all have a Salary Requirement for all forms of labor...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I will gladly accept $50,000 to send your regards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: To be clear, there are plenty of hitmen. CIA, FBI, NSA, SOCOM, Cartels, Police, etc all have trained killers on staff. But that's the point, they are all staff - they work for an organization. The idea of free lance contract killers is pure Hollywood.


Guess who just made the list.
 
starlost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuffy: johnny_vegas: And he went to prison in 208 for stealing guns.

[multifiles.pressherald.com image 600x400]

/doesn't look like a Korsiak

Looks good for being over 1805 yrs old.


Username checks out
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like a old guy giving out lake city quiet pills.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do you want to kill someone?

Just convince the hated persons parents that "flat earth is real" or "Obama is going to take all your guns and money" (Trust me, they still hate on Obama even though Biden is in office here).

That is WAY worse and much more entertaining than actually killing someone.  Plus, they die a little each and every day.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you have to advertise, you're a) not a real hitman and b) going to get caught before you have a chance to become one.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Federal officials say Korsiak traveled on Wednesday from Maine to Tarrytown, New York, where he allegedly intended to finish preparing for the murder.
Instead, he was arrested by FBI agents.

Never stop in Tarrytown if you are intending to get something done.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: To be clear, there are plenty of hitmen. CIA, FBI, NSA, SOCOM, Cartels, Police, etc all have trained killers on staff. But that's the point, they are all staff - they work for an organization. The idea of free lance contract killers is pure Hollywood.


I know you mentioned cartels etc so maybe this fits into that category but hitmen are real and 99% of them work for the mafia or other organized criminal organizations to resolve either internal or competition disputes! Meaning unless you're personally in the Mafia or an outlaw mc or a gang etc you'll never come across an actual hitman outside of an average video game or a shiatty movie. The only way you could ever hire a real hitman would be to somehow know these organizations enough to know who this person is and have somehow magically have both the tens or really hundreds of thousands of dollars and also some magically convince them 1. To admit who they are and 2. Get them to do a job outside the organization. Good luck.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: And he went to prison in 208 for stealing guns.

[multifiles.pressherald.com image 600x400]

/doesn't look like a Korsiak


He is still wearing as mask! Rip it off!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: To be clear, there are plenty of hitmen. CIA, FBI, NSA, SOCOM, Cartels, Police, etc all have trained killers on staff. But that's the point, they are all staff - they work for an organization. The idea of free lance contract killers is pure Hollywood.


The CIA doesn't really employ their own Jason Bourne-type people to go around expertly plinking off targets from rooftops as needed. Most targeted killings are done with a drone strike (previously, a standard airstrike) or can be handled by some rebel group or whoever as needed on an ad hoc basis.

Cartels obviously operate with a lot of impunity. Gangs in the US frequently do targeted murders and the clearance rate is probably close to 5-10% in most urban areas where they stack bodies by the hundreds on an annual basis. There aren't nearly enough detectives to handle the caseloads and no one talks anyway.

Most targeted murders don't really require a lot of skill, brainpower or training. Usually someone gets followed but isn't aware of it; they're just going around normally and suddenly one or more people appear and unload on them, then run off.  The only requirements are patience, maybe some experience, possibly some drugs and it really helps to be part of a group or in an area where witnesses will keep quiet.

For example...
https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2022/05/02/everybody-loved-her-mother-of-4-identified-in-deadly-shooting-at-jacksonville-gas-station/

https://www.969theeagle.com/news/local/jso-releases-surveillance-photos-man-who-shot-killed-woman-outside-edgewood-ave-gas-station/JIWBBMMG4FFT3OEYRZLPTYRSXE/

https://www.firstcoastnews.com/article/news/crime/prince-holland-tk-waters-jacksonville-arrest-moncrief-shooting-13-year-old-gang-related/77-e6030d93-72c4-4581-9a67-0384b236052a

Three separate murders - the last one is only going anywhere because one of the suspects went and discussed it on social media.
 
