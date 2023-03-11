 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Quick with the sacrifices: Super hot 'ring of fire' volcano in Indonesia about to blow as hot 'doomsday' smoke and lava spew upon local villages   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Scary, Volcano, Java, Pacific Ocean, Lava, Earth, Indonesia, Sun, Mount Merapi  
•       •       •

735 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 4:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size



it's their only hope
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ring of Fire
Youtube 1WaV2x8GXj0
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"officials halt tourism"

Good plan.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God is angry because, umm, err, wait. God is angry because the US is sending ammunition to Ukraine. Yes, that's it. Send me your cash and I'll ask God to forgive you and spare these people.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone sees two little short dudes, looking kind of worn out, be cool and give them a lift.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We haven't had a Krakatoa in some time. I'm not talking about some pitiable Nordic volcano. I'm want something that's been percolating for centuries and lead to a year without summer. Then I'll have the perfect real estate for my supervillain headquarters.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murcia is willing to trade our incels for some of your petroleum and Jackfruit in
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: God is angry because, umm, err, wait. God is angry because the US is sending ammunition to Ukraine. Yes, that's it. Send me your cash and I'll ask God to forgive you and spare these people.


This is an Islamic area. I would go with Western corruption.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: We haven't had a Krakatoa in some time. I'm not talking about some pitiable Nordic volcano. I'm want something that's been percolating for centuries and lead to a year without summer. Then I'll have the perfect real estate for my supervillain headquarters.


The 'year without a summer' was from Tambora, which was almost 70 years before Krakatoa.

Eruptions on that scale usually only happen once every 500 years or so, but it's not like there's any actual timer.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure the sacrifices have to be virgins, which is bad news for us farkers.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: We haven't had a Krakatoa in some time. I'm not talking about some pitiable Nordic volcano. I'm want something that's been percolating for centuries and lead to a year without summer. Then I'll have the perfect real estate for my supervillain headquarters.


I'm rooting for the Yellowstone Supervolcano
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: I'm pretty sure the sacrifices have to be virgins, which is bad news for us farkers.


Fortunately, there's Slashdot.
 
oldfool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time will take what is owed, And it has a very aggressive collections department.
 
maxheck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: We haven't had a Krakatoa in some time. I'm not talking about some pitiable Nordic volcano. I'm want something that's been percolating for centuries and lead to a year without summer. Then I'll have the perfect real estate for my supervillain headquarters.


Merapi is no Krakatoa. This is an every 10-years of so eruption for Merapi. The article is hyperbolic clickbait.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Go fark yourself, Bobby Jindal.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aperson: I'm pretty sure the sacrifices have to be virgins, which is bad news for us farkers.


All gifts are accepted by Aranaktu.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [i5.walmartimages.com image 850x568]


it's their only hope


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, just pour cement down the holes and cap it off.
I have to think of everything.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxheck: Ragin' Asian: We haven't had a Krakatoa in some time. I'm not talking about some pitiable Nordic volcano. I'm want something that's been percolating for centuries and lead to a year without summer. Then I'll have the perfect real estate for my supervillain headquarters.

Merapi is no Krakatoa. This is an every 10-years of so eruption for Merapi. The article is hyperbolic clickbait.


From the Mirror? No way, they're usually so honest and respectable.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aperson: I'm pretty sure the sacrifices have to be virgins, which is bad news for us farkers.


Speak for yourself .

/casts aperson into the volcano
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: aperson: I'm pretty sure the sacrifices have to be virgins, which is bad news for us farkers.

Speak for yourself .

/casts aperson into the volcano


Your sister doesn't count.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh my God! They just renewed a new season of Firefly! No Game No Life is back, too!

Okay, everyone who just smiled needs to line up at the top of the volcano...
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Run you fool!
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Prof. Frink: aperson: I'm pretty sure the sacrifices have to be virgins, which is bad news for us farkers.

Speak for yourself .

/casts aperson into the volcano

Your sister doesn't count.


Hey now, she is not-my-stepsister. After having nearly enough hours' attendance at PornHub University to earn a JD, I'm pretty sure it's ok.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it's a part of the world where they stick with reeds and thatch as major construction material because it's all going to get buried and burned before long.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm okay with filling up a C-130 with incels and dropping them into the volcano. You know, to appease the angry gods.

As many C-130 flights as it takes.
 
tekmo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Has a Republican suggested nuking it yet?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Go fark yourself, Bobby Jindal.


For some reason I read that in the voice of Gawd almighty. It's the 11th commandment
/maybe I am just high but it still stands
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: God is angry because, umm, err, wait. God is angry because the US is sending ammunition to Ukraine. Yes, that's it. Send me your cash and I'll ask God to forgive you and spare these people.


Go away
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm usually skeptical of these "Doomsday Thing" stories, but this one may actually be serious. Like Bronze Age collapse kinda serious. Multi year winters ain't no joke.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: Hey Nurse!: God is angry because, umm, err, wait. God is angry because the US is sending ammunition to Ukraine. Yes, that's it. Send me your cash and I'll ask God to forgive you and spare these people.

Go away


Broken snark/sarcasm meter?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.