(MSN) You know what we haven't had in a while? A good old-fashioned HOA hate thread, with added solar panel hate and north-facing board members hating on south-facing homeowners
52
    More: Asinine, Law, Reddit, solar panels, Cool Down HOA rule, New York, new HOA rule, original poster, south-facing home  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 11:38 AM



52 Comments
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uhh we had a good old fashioned HOA hate thread 4 days ago.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: Uhh we had a good old fashioned HOA hate thread 4 days ago.


In internet time, that's like months. And when's the last time we had a good solar panel argument?
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As long as the discussion is only two minutes of hate I'm good with it
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking north-facers should die. Worse than carnies.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Farking north-facers should die. Worse than carnies.


A photo of the HOA meeting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's no surprise that one Reddit user took to the forum for advice after being told they couldn't explore these benefits by their homeowners' association.

This is a totally true and not made up at all story from a banned reddit account.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Uhh we had a good old fashioned HOA hate thread 4 days ago.


Ah yes, that takes me back.

/adjusts belt-onion
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Farking north-facers should die. Worse than carnies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solar panels aren't making a difference, they're just making your curb appeal shiattier and carbon footprint larger... In 10-15 years when you are tossing them in the landfill, remind us how much worse our public utilities are...

/ HOAs can go die in a fire though
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: mofa: Farking north-facers should die. Worse than carnies.

A photo of the HOA meeting.

[Fark user image 700x530]


And just as reasonable.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Uhh we had a good old fashioned HOA hate thread 4 days ago.


Any excuse to drag out X-Files memes again. Bring it on!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The south facers should secede from the HOA
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: it's no surprise that one Reddit user took to the forum for advice after being told they couldn't explore these benefits by their homeowners' association.

This is a totally true and not made up at all story from a banned reddit account.


The Reddit post is over a year old, too.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elzar: Solar panels aren't making a difference, they're just making your curb appeal shiattier and carbon footprint larger... In 10-15 years when you are tossing them in the landfill, remind us how much worse our public utilities are...

/ HOAs can go die in a fire though


Can you show us on the doll where the sun riches you inappropriately?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet ya $2 the person complaining hasn't gone to a single HOA meeting or read the CC&Rs before signing them
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: Bet ya $2 the person complaining hasn't gone to a single HOA meeting or read the CC&Rs before signing them


It's stated it is a new rule, I doubt it would hold up in court as it is discriminatory against a portion of the HOA and doesn't even apply to others in said HOA.   Either way i think rather that waste money slugging it out in court and i would sell and move no a Non HOA Property.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've got stars on thars.
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: Bet ya $2 the person complaining hasn't gone to a single HOA meeting or read the CC&Rs before signing them


Yup. I never get HOA complaining. You chose to move into that neighborhood with the HOA. No one forced you. If you don't like it, maybe show up for the meetings.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing anyone vehemently complaining about HOAs has never spent the 5 minutes it takes to nominate oneself to the board, followed by the hour or two it would take to get the rules changed.
Now, casual disparaging of HOAs, I'm all for that.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: mofa: Farking north-facers should die. Worse than carnies.

A photo of the HOA meeting.

[Fark user image image 700x530]


That episode doesn't make any sense. Why would you hate someone who looks just like what you see in the mirror? Wouldn't you hate the people who look the "opposite" of how you see yourself?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: Bet ya $2 the person complaining hasn't gone to a single HOA meeting or read the CC&Rs before signing them


I used to go to my condo HOA meetings but with one exception never had enough owners show up for a quorum to vote on anything.  The exception was a special assessment vote driven by the board misinterpreting and miscommunicating a directive from the city.  So we had to pay a ridiculous amount of money in a ridiculously short time even though the city order was far more reasonable than the HOA understood it to be.  I've since stopped attending meetings but I also don't complain because the obvious answer is to move.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regurgitated Reddit thread from farkHOA?  Should be fun.

It will probably lack the ACAB/bootlicker dynamic.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to need to see pictures of the homes in question before I get out my torch and pitchfork. It really sounds like they were all built with matching exteriors, and could well be townhouses, and if so the HOA is well within its rights limiting exterior modifications.

And no, your home's facing is not a protected class.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: Elzar: Solar panels aren't making a difference, they're just making your curb appeal shiattier and carbon footprint larger... In 10-15 years when you are tossing them in the landfill, remind us how much worse our public utilities are...

/ HOAs can go die in a fire though

Can you show us on the doll where the sun riches you inappropriately?

[preview.redd.it image 828x747]


Having lived through the progression of PC tech in the 80s 90s, I can only imagine how efficient solar panels will become in that time.

The main reason China owns that market is because of America's shiatty attitude towards State assistance unless it goes boom.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what we haven't had in a while? A good old-fashioned HOA hate thread,

He's right, it's been about 45 minutes or so now since the last one.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: Man On A Mission: mofa: Farking north-facers should die. Worse than carnies.

A photo of the HOA meeting.

[Fark user image image 700x530]

That episode doesn't make any sense. Why would you hate someone who looks just like what you see in the mirror? Wouldn't you hate the people who look the "opposite" of how you see yourself?


Be quiet with that logic.

I mean... ummm.... maybe they didn't have mirrors?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My condo building has a lot of short term rental units so it's fun. Last weekend someone from one of the STR's was vaping in the hallway and stairwell. So we got new signs scotch taped to the doors about smoking. Parking is always an issue. 7 inches of snow overnight and the manager did not beat the snowplows here so we've got piles of snow in the middle of the parking area again. The snowpack on the parking lot is probably 15". A couple board members in town today so we'll see. Everything is cool so far.
Had to go to the grocery this AM, and tried to beat the traffic back up the mountain. Not horrible.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
HOA HOA HOA

Now I have a machine gun.

/suck it, libs
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ski9600: My condo building has a lot of short term rental units so it's fun. Last weekend someone from one of the STR's was vaping in the hallway and stairwell. So we got new signs scotch taped to the doors about smoking. Parking is always an issue. 7 inches of snow overnight and the manager did not beat the snowplows here so we've got piles of snow in the middle of the parking area again. The snowpack on the parking lot is probably 15". A couple board members in town today so we'll see. Everything is cool so far.
Had to go to the grocery this AM, and tried to beat the traffic back up the mountain. Not horrible.


Worst Country song lyrics evar.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What good are solar panels on north facing g roofs???? Morons
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I'm going to need to see pictures of the homes in question before I get out my torch and pitchfork. It really sounds like they were all built with matching exteriors, and could well be townhouses, and if so the HOA is well within its rights limiting exterior modifications.

And no, your home's facing is not a protected class.


Found the board member.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Watubi: Bet ya $2 the person complaining hasn't gone to a single HOA meeting or read the CC&Rs before signing them

It's stated it is a new rule, I doubt it would hold up in court as it is discriminatory against a portion of the HOA and doesn't even apply to others in said HOA.   Either way i think rather that waste money slugging it out in court and i would sell and move no a Non HOA Property.


I found just plugging around in calculators that to move from my home with a 2.625% interest rate on the mortgage to anything comparable at current market rates would mean about $1000/month extra.

That's before considering closing costs or realtor commissions.  That's just a straight "I found another house for the same value" transaction.  If you've been in the house for some time, you may also be resetting homestead exemptions to property taxes at a new level.

Whenever people say "Just move," I always assume they must be tenants.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you conspicuous customizers don't like your HOA, head to the KOA, where you and all the other non-comformist weirdos hang out all "free" and dirty.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: mofa: Farking north-facers should die. Worse than carnies.

A photo of the HOA meeting.

[Fark user image image 700x530]


First thing I thought of.
 
overthinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The HOA "rule" here was that you can do solar, but the panels cannot be visible from the street. Problem is that most houses' roofs are completely visible from somewhere on the street except those that are on border edges.

Glad HOAs here got smacked down last year when they try to stop solar. PA isn't NC of course, but still, the reasoning could provide leverage against HOAs in other states. Now, the HOA here.. all they ask is to be notified when the work is being done. Its kind of nice since the old guard of the HOA moved (think a bunch of crotchety old rural Carolina country folk with control issues running it. They're gone. It has been great ever since).
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How can I get them to overturn their discriminatory new rule?"

Get elected to the board, get the political clout to have the rule changed, then exact petty revenge against your new enemies.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nick-c137: Watubi: Bet ya $2 the person complaining hasn't gone to a single HOA meeting or read the CC&Rs before signing them

Yup. I never get HOA complaining. You chose to move into that neighborhood with the HOA. No one forced you. If you don't like it, maybe show up for the meetings.


Spoken like someone that has never had their HOA taken over by the monthly meeting of the ignorant tight-ass club.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Had an acquaintance go though this is Bend. She bought a property, had a house designed, and was in the middle of getting permits when the head of the HOA realized her house would cut off his view. So, he tried to block it by claiming it would shade his solar panels. There is a local ordnance, except it only applied to businesses and only if you actually had panels installed. She took him to court, it was established that the city ordnance over-rode the new HOA rule he had pushed through. She was awarded court costs.  He paid with HOA money. She sued him. He lost again. More court costs, had to pay back the HOA and resign from the Board.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Our old HOA prohibited the installation of solar panels, too.  It was an otherwise inoffensive HOA, but still -- all of the other new development in the area allowed it.

So we moved.  10 acres in a rural area, solar panels went operational a few weeks ago, and even this early in the year, on days that are sunny from start to finish we're damn near generating 3x our daily power usage.  Even on a day like today that's only partly sunny, we've already exceeded our daily usage and it's not even 1 PM yet.

Take THAT, former HOA.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick-c137: Watubi: Bet ya $2 the person complaining hasn't gone to a single HOA meeting or read the CC&Rs before signing them

Yup. I never get HOA complaining. You chose to move into that neighborhood with the HOA. No one forced you. If you don't like it, maybe show up for the meetings.


I moved into a new neighborhood, ours was one of the first homes built. There was no HOA. While I lived there, we successfully convinced other neighbors to jettison the ever-surfacing suggestion that we have an HOA. Don't know if they have one now.

So no, not everyone complaining about an HOA moved into a place with one.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elzar: Solar panels aren't making a difference, they're just making your curb appeal shiattier and carbon footprint larger... In 10-15 years when you are tossing them in the landfill, remind us how much worse our public utilities are...

/ HOAs can go die in a fire though


New solar panels carbon are neutral after 3-4 years, but what you're saying would have been true 5 or 7 years ago
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Proving once again:
Humanity is rarely settled.
Given peace, we'll start finding things to fight over.
Given things to fight over, we'll find more.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: mofa: Farking north-facers should die. Worse than carnies.

[Fark user image image 768x1024]


See? There he goes again. Just look at that farker. All facing north n shiat.
 
Dack48
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Uhh we had a good old fashioned HOA hate thread 4 days ago.


So lets make this one a Reddit article hate thread instead

/Seen way too many of them pop up on Fark lately
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Elzar: Solar panels aren't making a difference, they're just making your curb appeal shiattier and carbon footprint larger... In 10-15 years when you are tossing them in the landfill, remind us how much worse our public utilities are...

/ HOAs can go die in a fire though


And they kill more people than they save.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: khitsicker: Uhh we had a good old fashioned HOA hate thread 4 days ago.

In internet time, that's like months. And when's the last time we had a good solar panel argument?


We also haven't had a tipping thread lately.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Elzar: Solar panels aren't making a difference, they're just making your curb appeal shiattier and carbon footprint larger... In 10-15 years when you are tossing them in the landfill, remind us how much worse our public utilities are...

/ HOAs can go die in a fire though


25 years or longer. And, they can be recycled. Let me guess, you're a (very small) Exxon stock holder?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nah, it's too early in the day for popcorn.
 
