 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 381 of WW3. UK requests International Olympic Committee to authorize Moscow 2024 Games with official mascot Blyaat the Caat. Welcome to your Saturday Ukraine War thread   (theguardian.com) divider line
25
    More: News, Olympic Games, Russia, Government, Vladimir Putin, Game, United Kingdom, International Olympic Committee, Sport  
•       •       •

509 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Mar 2023 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close range intercept of a Russian cruise missile by a Ukrainian Buk under Air Command West. pic.twitter.com/GVXYegKdba
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 11, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian 44th Artillery brigade destroyed a Russian Buk air defense system (Presumably a 9A317 TELAR of the Buk-M2) in #Zaporizhzhia Oblast. pic.twitter.com/mUrcIXBNFN
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 11, 2023

pretty boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it happened again lmao

Polish reinforcements arrive at a UA trench. pic.twitter.com/uu1Xg1K5kX
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 11, 2023

media.tenor.com
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Guardian: UK urges Olympics' sponsors to help keep ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone follow the Russian Media Monitors page on YouTube? Some helpful soul shares interesting propaganda clips from their state television. In yesterday's offering one man babbling about a new Russian Empire sounding like your uncle talks about what he'd do when winning the lottery, and the other apparently preparing for the day when he'll be announcing a string of victories in Ukraine, except that each of those victories will be moving East.

State TV suddenly admits Russia can't defeat NATO
Youtube evHnNjHcUnQ


I can't help but notice that the pantomime of Russia nuking London and other countries has wound down as their broadcasters wearing military-type jackets.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of a thousand words.

Valerii Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, kneels before the family of Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo during a farewell ceremony at Maidan in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/fzQUSqgVOs
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 11, 2023
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
⚡Ground Forces Commander: Spring counteroffensive 'not far off.'

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, said that the defense of Bakhmut was necessary for the start of the spring counteroffensive, which is "not far off," the Ground Forces reported.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 11, 2023
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 680x680]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]


Oh, and I think that the juxtaposition of high troop deaths with high tank and APC counts suggests another ambush situation, where Ukrainian arty wiped out another Orc combined mechanized column.

/Patiently waiting for the first report of similar mass casualties from a massed drone attack.
//SOON, I think. The advantages are just too obvious.
/// I expect someone (probably the Ukrainians, for several reasons) to do this in a military context (i.e.: against MILITARY targets.
Slaughterbots
Youtube 9CO6M2HsoIA
 
Irisclara
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

Instead of a thousand words.

Valerii Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, kneels before the family of Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo during a farewell ceremony at Maidan in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/fzQUSqgVOs
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 11, 2023
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x675]


But kneeling is disrespectful! says nobody who has watched a whole village take a knee , for months.
Get healthy, you .
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gaslight: and the other apparently preparing for the day when he'll be announcing a string of victories in Ukraine, except that each of those victories will be moving East.


I eagerly await that day.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 680x680]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All that security at Sochi turned out to be the Russian forces staging to invade Ukraine.

Re-imagine the Munich Olympics where this time the terrorists are the home country government which murders all the foreigners, athletes and spectators, or captures them for ransom.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Recently published archive video of the moment when Russians blew up their own Mi-8AMTSh (RF-91285 / 52 Red) before leaving the airfield in Hostomel, Kyiv region. pic.twitter.com/XXNJJYKPte
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 11, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Prigozhin said he wants to run for president of Ukraine in 2024

This statement is intended to divert attention from his political ambitions in Russia, where he dreams of coming to power and possibly being Putin's successors pic.twitter.com/sSGEXUUcDO
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 11, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Heavy artillery strike on a group of Russian infantry.

jagga jagga pic.twitter.com/2evTkIs05P
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 11, 2023

Graphhic warning - no blood or gore, just a few crawlers after the boom.  And the song choice is amusing to me.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


back later :)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I know one thing, it's that the IOC will always make the right, moral, and fair decision.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harlee: Harlee: [Fark user image 680x680]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]

Oh, and I think that the juxtaposition of high troop deaths with high tank and APC counts suggests another ambush situation, where Ukrainian arty wiped out another Orc combined mechanized column.

/Patiently waiting for the first report of similar mass casualties from a massed drone attack.
//SOON, I think. The advantages are just too obvious.
/// I expect someone (probably the Ukrainians, for several reasons) to do this in a military context (i.e.: against MILITARY targets.
[YouTube video: Slaughterbots]


One of the reports here yesterday was talking about how Russian troops in one sector were refusing to fight because they had been decimated due to lack of armor support. APCs (when available) were dropping troops off and fleeing rearward. I don't know if the Russians are running out of viable APCs or if Ukranian tactics are rendering them useless, but either way it would seem the russian system is gravitating towards human waves of increasingly unwilling troops.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ⚡Ground Forces Commander: Spring counteroffensive 'not far off.'

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, said that the defense of Bakhmut was necessary for the start of the spring counteroffensive, which is "not far off," the Ground Forces reported.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 11, 2023


Ukrainian op-sec is impressive, as is their professionalism; they'll attack when they're good and ready, and Russia isn't.
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gaslight: except that each of those victories will be moving East.


Huh.  Sowing seeds for a possible withdrawal?  Or is the announcer being set up as a "treasonous" fall guy?

/could be both
 
Irisclara
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Instead of a thousand words.

Valerii Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, kneels before the family of Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo during a farewell ceremony at Maidan in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/fzQUSqgVOs
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 11, 2023
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x675]


It was another one of those losses.

This time, it was 27-year-old Dmytro Kotsiubailo, known by his call sign "Da Vinci." He was one of the youngest commanders in Ukrainian history, a legendary soldier, and a Hero of Ukraine, killed by Russia near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 7.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's horde is taking our most beautiful sons and daughters," said the priest during the memorial service at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery on March 10, with hundreds of people clustered inside around Kotsiubailo's body and his family.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Slava Ukraini! Heroiam slava!
 
Irisclara
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Forgot the link

https://kyivindependent.com/national/who-was-da-vinci-legendary-young-commander-killed-near-bakhmut
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.