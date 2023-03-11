 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Maybe the blokes at this haunted Glasgow pub need to put down the pints if they don't want to see this ghost of a 'Green Lady' 'smiling' at them   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think she should smile more!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's Jesus.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a strobe flash.
 
Underdogma
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see a floating german shepard head.  I'm also self-medicating this morning.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rip, Orion slave girl
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*shrugs* And if the photographer turned around, he'd see the street light green bottle the sunlight is reflecting off of.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've never seen an apparition, but for a few weeks stuff was yeeting off my tables and shelves, I saw a can of fancy Spanish paprika flip itself over on my kitchen counter.. pretty wild stuff. Then... Nothing.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: I've never seen an apparition, but for a few weeks stuff was yeeting off my tables and shelves, I saw a can of fancy Spanish paprika flip itself over on my kitchen counter.. pretty wild stuff. Then... Nothing.


Earthquakes aren't constant
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
PS: this doesn't look like anything to me.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Chompachangas: I've never seen an apparition, but for a few weeks stuff was yeeting off my tables and shelves, I saw a can of fancy Spanish paprika flip itself over on my kitchen counter.. pretty wild stuff. Then... Nothing.

Earthquakes aren't constant


That's the first thing I checked, followed by having the fire department come out and check the detectors and air.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Chompachangas: I've never seen an apparition, but for a few weeks stuff was yeeting off my tables and shelves, I saw a can of fancy Spanish paprika flip itself over on my kitchen counter.. pretty wild stuff. Then... Nothing.

Earthquakes aren't constant


I blame Voyager.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: leeksfromchichis: Chompachangas: I've never seen an apparition, but for a few weeks stuff was yeeting off my tables and shelves, I saw a can of fancy Spanish paprika flip itself over on my kitchen counter.. pretty wild stuff. Then... Nothing.

Earthquakes aren't constant

That's the first thing I checked, followed by having the fire department come out and check the detectors and air.


Hmmm. Maybe a real spook.

But for would be ghost busters with a love for ramen, ramen bowls have a lip on the bottom. On a wet surface, this can create a seal. The soup has enough heat to steam up the small cavity between the bowl and the counter until the whole bowl jets a few centimeters in a random direction. It's not ghosts.
 
