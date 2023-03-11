 Skip to content
(Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)   California college town up in arms over new...rave boutique? Surprisingly not a story from 1994   (dailybulletin.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"with some business owners arguing the store will alter the character of the shopping district."
*looks at pic of the store owners*

Awwwww, riiiiiiiight the the "character of the shopping district"

*wink*
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to support local business but then I find out most of them are just like these assholes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I want to support local business but then I find out most of them are just like these assholes.


The ones trying to keep out the Rave store... just to be clear.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What type of element are we welcoming into the Claremont Village," said Yvette Duchardin-Hart, owner of the Bunner Gunner Gallery, during public comment. "How can we believe they can be respectable neighbors?

"I mean, just look at them. Do we really want those kinds of people in a respectable neighborhood?  And their names - Morales and Huerta. Tells you all you need to know."

God damn, people are f*cking miserable, hateful assholes.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I want to support local business but then I find out most of them are just like these assholes.


Cthulhu Almighty, THIS. One of the main reasons I don't shop at any particular local store is that I know the owners and don't want one single solitary dime of my money going to support their ongoing assholery.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Owners from the Bunner Gunner Gallery, Claremont Village Eatery, Studio C Gallery, Square I Gallery and Bert and Rockys Ice Cream Shop filed the appeal.

According to the appeal, the business owners' concerns range from the "adult-oriented" clothing being sold to the clientele who may shop there to the location of the business in the downtown area. The proposed business is located in between a toy store and a pharmacy, which the appellants say isn't a suitable place for the rave store.

I don't see the Pharmacy or the Toy Store on the list of businesses complaining. Do any of the galleries ever have art containing nudes on display? Perhaps we should think of the children that might see a breast or penis in a photo, painting, or sculpture.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to the appeal, the business owners' concerns range from the "adult-oriented" clothing being sold to the clientele who may shop there to the location of the business in the downtown area. The proposed business is located in between a toy store and a pharmacy, which the appellants say isn't a suitable place for the rave store."

Tell me you've never been to a rave without telling me you've never been to a rave.

In Memphis, we had *ALL* the spinning LED and glow in the dark/blacklight toys & the girls bathroom was an open-air flea market of any mind-altering chemical you could want.

I miss the 90's-00's.😕
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Local merchants are all "support local merchants!" Until some other merchant wants to move in.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh and Rave Boutique is the name of the next Metallica tour.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rave culture is one of those things that's always there, but kind of just below the surface of the usual pop culture mass appeal stuff, kinda like goths and skaters. As an aging EDM weirdo, it makes me happy to know the young weirdos are still out there representing.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The ones whining are the townies. All of the old people that live in the obscenely priced houses around the college and the village. They hate most of the college kids even though they would not have much business without them.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fuhfuhfuh:

Without the collage there's no interior decorators buying art from this gallery.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: NewportBarGuy: I want to support local business but then I find out most of them are just like these assholes.

Cthulhu Almighty, THIS. One of the main reasons I don't shop at any particular local store is that I know the owners and don't want one single solitary dime of my money going to support their ongoing assholery.


One of our restaurants is a well-known local proud boy hang out with the owner donating for a cause.

I liked his food too but I just can't patronize the place. He's one of those guys that let his asshole flag fly during the pandemic and the homeless crisis.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At first I was all like,"Small businesses care about what kind of other businesses set up shop?"  But then I was all like,"Yeah, I can see if some shiatty chain store wants to set up there...". And finally I was all like,"Oh...these are racist assholes who are looking for any excuse to keep brown people away."
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems like not much has changed since I went to college there in the late 90s. Claremont is a college town where the town hates the colleges. Officially organized and sanctioned college parties would get sit down by the town police before 10pm due to neighborhood complaints.

This place really did not cater to the college crowd at all. I hardly went down to the square as the wide collection of overpriced Italian restaurants was not worth the walk back up the hill to campus. I'm guessing the music store down there is long gone, but if not it would be fun to have those two places together.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Racist assholes say what?

/the assholes keeping the store from opening, that is
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Farking WASPs
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: At first I was all like,"Small businesses care about what kind of other businesses set up shop?"  But then I was all like,"Yeah, I can see if some shiatty chain store wants to set up there...". And finally I was all like,"Oh...these are racist assholes who are looking for any excuse to keep brown people away."


Sadly my favorite pizza place owner went full-on no mask/vax during pandemic. Great place, staple of area. Caught covid, died week later in 2021
 
Kar98
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's so many levels of WTF going on here, I'll just close the tab and head to the lake house.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kind of reminds me of our local mall getting a Spencer Gifts when I was a kid, and some parents losing their shiat over it. NIMBYism is nothing new.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I want to support local business but then I find out most of them are just like these assholes.


Can confirm. So here's what I've seen as a small business owner. There are basically two types of small business owners - ones who started the business by themselves and built it from the ground up and ones who inherited it from their parents. The ones who started the business are generally smarter, at running a business at least, nicer, and often Democrats (or left-leaning independents). The 2nd generation and such typically aren't good at dealing with problems in the business (it will run okay as it's set-up if there aren't any bumps), tend to be extremely entitled jerks, and are hard-core righties. Honestly, of all the business owners I know this holds true. I don't think I know one 2nd gen'r who isn't an absolute moronic rightie. They've all also managed to put the business in the ground.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: RoboZombie: At first I was all like,"Small businesses care about what kind of other businesses set up shop?"  But then I was all like,"Yeah, I can see if some shiatty chain store wants to set up there...". And finally I was all like,"Oh...these are racist assholes who are looking for any excuse to keep brown people away."

Sadly my favorite pizza place owner went full-on no mask/vax during pandemic. Great place, staple of area. Caught covid, died week later in 2021


Is that a conservative part of LA? I thought with all the colleges around it wouldn't be
 
