(Vice)   Mr. Hand in 2023: "What are you people, on steroids?"   (vice.com) divider line
26
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As they say, bodybuilding is easy, just eat clen and tren hard.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just realized this after I submitted.

To keep with the flow of the quote, I should have said, "What are you people, on 'roids?"

/ subby
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Juicing is fine if you are honest about it. The issue is two fold:

1. People lying about juicing.
2. Children juicing.

I'm at a point in my life where recovery from injury takes a significant amount of time because I'm getting older. I'm totally interested in PEDs to help get me back to doing the sports I love to do. But the trick is finding a doctor that agrees it's a safe thing to do.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bogus.
/switch to Sanka
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Just putting it out there, if you're having trouble finding a doctor who will agree with you that the drugs you want to take are safe, then perhaps the issue is not with the entire f*cking medical profession.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. Hands? I thought he was dead.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Or! Doctors and PEDs are like doctors and opioids! The doctors don't want to take the risk of having to manage patients on more controlled substances. It's actually a significant challenge for doctors who have patients on addictive drugs of various sorts, because of potential for losing licenses due to unscrupulous patients.

So it's more like I have doctors that are very concerned with their ability to provide care without coming under unneeded scrutiny because a patient decided to start selling their meds.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Most of the medical profession would probably agree that a properly managed course of anabolic steroids is actually safe. Unfortunately, providing steroids for the purpose of gettin' swole is illegal, so people do black market steroids and take medical advice from Steve at the gym on how to blast'n'cruise to get dat ✨*aesthetic*✨
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Hand? So that's what was in those syringes

s134.podbean.comView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes please, I would like to have a black market Bulgarian bovine pharmaceutical that makes my balls shrink, makes me grow titties and lose all my body hair. If it could also make me paranoid and prone to fits of uncontrollable rage, that would be perfect. When can I get started.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is Everyone Around You on Steroids?

Headline is a question. The answer is no.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're used for treating the sickly and unmasculine. So which one are you, sickly or weak?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Doping is doping. If you juice then you didn't accomplish much.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So not only do i have to voluntarily lift heavy things repeatedly - i have to take dangerous and expensive limp dick breast making ball shrinking needles 4 times a week... Just to look good.

How about you just drink 2 beers? I look damn fine after that.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

An obvious "no" at that.
 
austerity101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It makes me uncomfortable how casually some of the gay bodybuilders talk about steroids. I don't like how it's basically become a given that you're using them if you wanna get swole.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Steroids are like botox for men.  A person with body dysmorphia takes them and ends up making themselves look even more grotesque than they started.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I took clen for a couple weeks and it was awful. The jitters and heart racing were nearly unbearable. I dosed up for a week and immediately weaned off for a week because it was so bad.

(I was taking real clenbuterol, not that junk clenbutrol which has spammed and SEOed itself into every result on the first few search pages.)
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I lift three times a week. But it sounds like, with roids, I can lift six times a week or more.

No farking way. I'm too lazy for that.

Also, I'm quite content putting on some muscle, but have also accepted I'll never lose my layer of bodyfat that keeps me from looking absolutely ripped. Looking good in a shirt, especially since I'm over 50, is good enough and I'm not going to ask more from myself.

Finally, it's more evidence body dysmorphia isn't only a women's issue. It's quite clear that it's a men's issue too. It just manifests in a different way.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB: A course of steroids saved my hearing in one ear.

Woke up one morning with my left ear feeling clogged. Rinsing with warm water did nothing, so after trying that for a few days, I went to my ENT guy. He said it could be permanent, but prescribed me a 2 week course of corticosteroids. Turns out there's a thing: Sudden Sensory-neural Hearing Loss...they don't know what causes it, but they suspect some kind of virus. Peak probabilty for getting it is in your 60s, and it's usually one ear. If you get it, you have a window of a few days to treat it, else it becomes permanent.

Luckily, I saw my doc in time, and about 10 days after he started me on the steroids, the hearing very slowly started to come back. After 2 weeks he had my hearing tested again and it was back to normal. Scary, very scary, because the husband of one of my wife's friends is deaf in one ear because of getting it and missing the treatment window.

Another 2 weeks of headaches and feeling crappy while I came down from the course of steroids. I get greeted by name in the doc's office now. Apparently, saves like this are not too frequent.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Well, first you have to declare your candidacy for office in Florida.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I started injecting because I realized that competitive bodybuilding is what I want to do for a living. In order to be competitive, I have to be on steroids," Jacinto told VICE.

This is about as healthy as competitive eating.  Less so.
 
falkone32
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was never tempted by it. In my mid teens I thought I was just a late bloomer (which may have been the case though I'm still suspicious of the balding 17-year-olds with full facial hair). I eventually kinda got lucky by naturally having a deeper voice, thinning hair, and back/ass/leg acne. Didn't really need more of that.

As for the muscles.. I'm rarely sore and, when I am, it's a few days recovery and then the activity doesn't make me sore anymore. I remember doing, among other things, a lot of bicep curls and such in my late teens but, looking back, I don't know if my biceps have ever been sore from actual work. It was a lot of work and sorta pointless.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've already lost most of my hair & I've been married 35 years - hair loss & limp dick don't scare me
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Three thing you can be lifting.

Shredded
Big
Clean.

However, you can only be two at once.
 
