(KBZK Bozeman)   All it takes to close down an entrance to Yellowstone National Park is for one driver to lose their s***, or in this case, lose a lot of people's s***   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That stinks.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's craptacular.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to be a thread shiatter, but it seems lately the purpose of national parks is to take a pristine wilderness an shiat all over it.

Next time you want a big chunk of nature preserved. Don't put roads in it

If people want to hike in, fine.

No cars, boats, ATVs, utvs, snowmobiles, in fact, here: If any conveyance other than a wheelchair for a medically declared person who is physically handicapped is used, it should be illegal.
As soon as you let in the people who lack the self awareness not to trip on a root and break their neck, you start dealing with beer cans, fires, cigarette butts, and feces.
Hike It in, hike it out.
Take pictures and leave the path.

Oh, that pretty waterfall is 39 miles in?
Pack a lunch. Get walking.

No drones
No phones

It's nature.
And it will kill you if you do not respect it.

Yellowstone.
My great-grandfather was a ranger there before it got turned into a Wal-Mart with a clogged shiatter.
Showed John Muir where the good spots were.

Got a shoe box full of pictures he took.
Mostly bears and their names on the back.

When I visit a park and see what goes on it makes me sick.

Godamn littering. 0 respect.

Anyway, sorry to threadshiat in the poopthread.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The only way I can enjoy nature is from the inside of a 55' long trailer with satellite TV.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Lately"

Yellowstone's road systems were built in the 1800s. There's basically one giant loop around the perimeter of the park; if you want to go anywhere else you have to walk.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Sorry folks, sh*tter overturned"
apennilesswriter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
