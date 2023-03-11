 Skip to content
(AP News)   US citizens keep going to Mexico. US citizens keep disappearing in Mexico. US citizens keep going to Mexico   (apnews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Folks continue to go to Texas and Florida too. Not everyone can beat the odds, but most folks figure that they're gonna be the ones who do.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We'll start seeing more guys like Alex Murdaugh opting for a "relaxing family vacation" to Tijuana and packing his wife's suitcase with ziploc bags full of baking powder.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up on the border in San Diego, lived for years in Baja and traveling Pacific coast Mexico.

It was simply the easiest, most pleasurable time in my life. And safe for certain values of safe. I left Mexico in 2003. There was no drug war because the cartels were firmly established and worked hand in glove with the fédérales. Everyone got a cut in the game. The most dangerous people i encountered in Tijuana as a kid were off-duty Navy and Marines on leave from Pendleton. And they were more nuisances than actual danger.

We exported the war on drugs to Mexico. We helped the Calderon government eliminate the old cartel rulers and topple their arrangement, creating the power vacuum that sparked this violence over a decade ago. It was our money, our weapons, our stupid short sighted bigotry to fuel a black market to maintain our prison labor and maintain racial underclasses. We did this.

We can end it by simply ending the whole concept of contraband substances. Legalize it for adults. All of it. The regional organized violence ends the next day. Our prisons start to empty .
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fédérales. fark. That's what you get when you study French with autocorrect.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a nice bit if ooga booga
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey wait!  These women are neither young or blonde. How did this slip past the editors?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People get so hung up on specifics. It's flying saucers. In South America thousands of people go missing every year. Nobody knows where they go. They just like disappear. But if you think about it for a minute. You realize something. There had to be a time when there were no people. Right? Well where did all these people come from? Humh? I'll tell you where. The future. Where did all these people disappear to? Humh? That's right, the past, and how'd they get there? Flying saucers. Which are really? Yeah you got it. Time machines. I think a lot about this kind of stuff. I do my best thinking on the bus.
 
alienated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I grew up on the border in San Diego, lived for years in Baja and traveling Pacific coast Mexico.

It was simply the easiest, most pleasurable time in my life. And safe for certain values of safe. I left Mexico in 2003. There was no drug war because the cartels were firmly established and worked hand in glove with the fédérales. Everyone got a cut in the game. The most dangerous people i encountered in Tijuana as a kid were off-duty Navy and Marines on leave from Pendleton. And they were more nuisances than actual danger.

We exported the war on drugs to Mexico. We helped the Calderon government eliminate the old cartel rulers and topple their arrangement, creating the power vacuum that sparked this violence over a decade ago. It was our money, our weapons, our stupid short sighted bigotry to fuel a black market to maintain our prison labor and maintain racial underclasses. We did this.

We can end it by simply ending the whole concept of contraband substances. Legalize it for adults. All of it. The regional organized violence ends the next day. Our prisons start to empty .


I disagree. The cartels as they exist need to be crushed. There's just too much bad blood and bad faith actions on their and the paid off govt people. Even the Italians knew how to tone it way down here. And they still make money, and we don't have such senseless violence like they do south of here. Choose one family and crush the rest.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The sun's so hot they forgot to go home.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Folks continue to go to Texas and Florida too. Not everyone can beat the odds, but most folks figure that they're gonna be the ones who do.


It can't happen to me!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's establish a buffer country that's equally dangerous for both US and Mexican citizens. It's the only fair solution.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Folks continue to go to Texas and Florida too. Not everyone can beat the odds, but most folks figure that they're gonna be the ones who do.


friend of mine raised in fl...he and his husband want to move back to the friend's family home...not only fl but a real red af town...great house on water that they would be prisoners in...thinks he can go home again...smart guy...it's amazing how blinding the belief in the decency of others can be.  was on a flight recently listening to a dude discuss his trip with his row mate to Mexico for surgery.  learned all about it from three rows over and back...yeah...it's almost like 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Let's establish a buffer country that's equally dangerous for both US and Mexican citizens. It's the only fair solution.


No, Texas already failed twice. We need to stop enabling them.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's generally just fine if you're going over to do basic border town stuff..As long as you keep
to yourself and don't go looking for trouble, you're just fine. Get a good meal, dental work,
a prescription refill, buy some tchokies to take home, no problem.. Amish and Mennonites go
to Mexico for health and dental care because it's cheap and reasonably good..
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hear Ted Cruz has been kidnapped numerous times in Cancun but the cartel always let him go because they find him to be far too repulsive to hang around with and they know no one would pay to get him back.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: People get so hung up on specifics. It's flying saucers. In South America thousands of people go missing every year. Nobody knows where they go. They just like disappear. But if you think about it for a minute. You realize something. There had to be a time when there were no people. Right? Well where did all these people come from? Humh? I'll tell you where. The future. Where did all these people disappear to? Humh? That's right, the past, and how'd they get there? Flying saucers. Which are really? Yeah you got it. Time machines. I think a lot about this kind of stuff. I do my best thinking on the bus.


This is from a 3 year old comment on Joe Rogan's FaceBook.
https://m.facebook.com/JOEROGAN/photos/a.68982729901/10157973990324902/?type=3&p=120
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Let's establish a buffer country that's equally dangerous for both US and Mexican citizens. It's the only fair solution.


And we'll make Mexico pay for it
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We'll start seeing more guys like Alex Murdaugh opting for a "relaxing family vacation" to Tijuana and packing his wife's suitcase with ziploc bags full of baking powder.


You seem to have thought a lot about this...
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now the cartel is going to have to ask for IDs before they kidnap to avoid Americans. They forgot we come in Hispanic too.
 
