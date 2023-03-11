 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Buckets, we need more buckets   (nbcnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, Reservoir, Rain, Flood, Drought, Snow, Oroville Dam, Water resources, California State Water Project  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have holes in the ground, leading to aquifers you have drained.
Literally underground reservoirs that you could top off.
"Let the water flow away"
Ok.

You would probably figure out how to poison the aquifer anyway, morons.

Hey m if you come east for water?
Walk.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this would be about Jim Bakker.
LoL
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah well it's snowing in New York right now therefore climate change is a hoax checkersmate, libcücks
 
ditka80
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am not a civil engineer, can someone help explain the stance from the article that releasing more water downstream can ease downstream flooding?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Yeah well it's snowing in New York right now therefore climate change is a hoax checkersmate, libcücks


Rain here in the Delaware Valley. We were promised snow.

Winter was on a Tuesday this year.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a controlled release from the reservoir to keep it from overflowing.  If it overflows they have no control over the amount of water going downstream.
 
starlost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's a controlled release from the reservoir to keep it from overflowing.  If it overflows they have no control over the amount of water going downstream.


So they expect it to fill up and their drought will be over?
 
InvertedB
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's a controlled release from the reservoir to keep it from overflowing.  If it overflows they have no control over the amount of water going downstream.

So they expect it to fill up and their drought will be over?


They expect it to fill up more as the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains melts over the next few months. As for the drought conditions, the severity is definitely diminished, but I doubt one abnormally wet winter will end it all. Surface reservoirs will replenish quickly, but aquifers are much slower and not going to be instantly replenished.
 
scanman61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You have holes in the ground, leading to aquifers you have drained.
Literally underground reservoirs that you could top off.


That's not how aquifers work.  They aren't giant, empty caves full of water.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paleorific
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rake the forest, add water sprinklers.
Problem solved.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You have holes in the ground, leading to aquifers you have drained.
Literally underground reservoirs that you could top off.
"Let the water flow away"
Ok.

You would probably figure out how to poison the aquifer anyway, morons.

Hey m if you come east for water?
Walk.


How to say "I'm not a civil engineer" without saying it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scanman61: vudukungfu: You have holes in the ground, leading to aquifers you have drained.
Literally underground reservoirs that you could top off.

That's not how aquifers work.  They aren't giant, empty caves full of water.



Of course not.  Can't be empty AND full.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You have holes in the ground, leading to aquifers you have drained.
Literally underground reservoirs that you could top off.
"Let the water flow away"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure, that 30ft of land will just pop right back up like one of those sponge pill dinosaurs.

/If you're interested in being less of a moron, try the wiki article for "subsidence."
 
BlakCat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
