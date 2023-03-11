 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFGR-FM)   Michigan's Mackinac Bridge named America's 3rd Greatest Tourist Attraction by Who Da Fuq? Magazine   (wfgr.com) divider line
10
    More: Silly, Mackinac Bridge, Michigan, United States, Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains, Tourist attraction, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, History  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 5:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The results from the Family Destinations Guide research shows that the Mackinac Bridge is the third-best tourist attraction in the United States.

I hate your family so much.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the construction pictures.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it rank among the best because it gets you out of the lower peninsula?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of the world's biggest ball of twine?!
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't take easy pass! Stupid bridge.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where in the heck is Wall Drug?

And the Mystery Spot?

<petergriffinwhotheheckcares.jpg>
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is a tie for first place between the geographic center of the United States and the geographic center of North America.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes, the bridge is nice. I will give them that. But isn't it the area around the bridge that brings people in?

Mackinac Island - beautiful town with no motor vehicles allowed on the island. No national chain hotels either.

Mackinac fudge - have them pack some fudge for you. You will be back for more.

Dark sky park - A skywatchers delight. A little out of the city. I think there are only about 60 of them in the US.

Colonial Michilimackinac - A preserved fort and active archaeology site. History buffs like me like it.

There are a couple of other small museums, a couple of lighthouses, an Indian casino and other attractions.

Also it is a stopping point for hunters and campers heading to the UP
 
knbwhite
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: Yes, the bridge is nice. I will give them that. But isn't it the area around the bridge that brings people in?

Mackinac Island - beautiful town with no motor vehicles allowed on the island. No national chain hotels either.

Mackinac fudge - have them pack some fudge for you. You will be back for more.

Dark sky park - A skywatchers delight. A little out of the city. I think there are only about 60 of them in the US.

Colonial Michilimackinac - A preserved fort and active archaeology site. History buffs like me like it.

There are a couple of other small museums, a couple of lighthouses, an Indian casino and other attractions.

Also it is a stopping point for hunters and campers heading to the UP


A friend of ours told us about fudgies getting their fudge.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've ridden a bicycle across the Mackinac bridge. Pretty incredible experience.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.