 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlas Obscura)   Do you like art, but are too cheap to pay for it? March 12th is your lucky day   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
6
    More: Spiffy, United Kingdom, Ink, City, Painting, Globalization, Art, Australia, Color  
•       •       •

113 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 2:05 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First off...F*ck AI art.

Glad to see this lady doing what she can to make life more enjoyable for everyone.
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would love to get some art.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Unfortunately the last 2 pieces I wanted to buy had no prints available (like I have the money to buy an original).
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Acfually i hate art. Art was one of those who made my life miserable in the formative years.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robodog: Unfortunately the last 2 pieces I wanted to buy had no prints available (like I have the money to buy an original).


I got lucky and managed to buy these prints online when they went up for general sale at San Diego in 2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


They flank the door of my home office/nerd cave; limited edition certificates behind them in the frames
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.