 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   Rogue palm tree confounds Seattle   (seattletimes.com) divider line
5
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 3:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's nice that Seattle has a beach reserved for its alkies.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That tree will need to have its base wrapped with plastic every autumn to survive a Seattle winter. Given the location I doubt that wrap will survive being trampled by selfie-hungry influencers.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That tree will need to have its base wrapped with plastic every autumn to survive a Seattle winter. Given the location I doubt that wrap will survive being trampled by selfie-hungry influencers.


It says in TFA that these palms can survive freezing temperatures.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love Alki!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Uranus: I think it's nice that Seattle has a beach reserved for its alkies.


gotta say we lovvve it, is so nice sepcially in te sumer
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.