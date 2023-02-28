 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Gone in 40 seconds   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Theft, Chrysler, Dodge, Car dealership, Motor vehicle theft, Door, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Challenger Hellcat theft  
posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 5:05 AM



5 Comments     (+0 »)
derpes_simplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At first I was like, why in the hell would you want to steal 6 cars and what would you do with them?  Then I realized that with 6 cars, you get 18 wheels and I was like oh duh, they're going to build a semi.
 
starlost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
manager Adam Bryant told WKYT he believes the fast theft was an inside job....

Car dealership employees aren't the salt of the earth? Fetch the fainting couch.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Cool" tag, really? Fark celebrates crime now I guess.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it the new TikTok Challenger challenge?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: At first I was like, why in the hell would you want to steal 6 cars and what would you do with them?  Then I realized that with 6 cars, you get 18 wheels and I was like oh duh, they're going to build a semi.


I was told there would be no math.
 
