Mystery Goats - why have they come, who are they here for?
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mystery goats and does eat oats but little lambs eat ivy, a kid'll eat ivy too, wouldn't you?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never send to know for whom the goats come; they come for thee.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You must be kidding.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where did they come from, where did they go, where did they come from, Cotton Eyed Goat?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's the greatest mystery of all time!
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here we are, born to be goats
We're the digesters of the universe
Here we belong, grazing to survive
In a world with the delicious brush
Heh

And here we are, we're the stomachs of the universe
Here we belong, fighting for vegetation
We've come to be the bleaters of you all

I am a goat yeah, I have inside me blood of mountains, yeah, yeah
I have no rival, no bovine can be my equal
Take me to the backyard garden of you all
Born to be hungry, horny devils of the universe
Butting and free

Got your world in my herd
I'm here for your love and I'll make my stand
We were born to be a stand-in for Satan
No man could understand
My incredible hunger is in my own stomach

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, people say I eat metal cans
People say you've eaten their car
I'm a four-legged rascal that will go far
Fly the mountain and reach for the clover

With my horns and head held high
Got to get that soft delicious clover, yeah
I know that sheep and cows talk about me, I hear it every day
But I can prove them wrong 'cause I'm first to eat
Yeah, yeah
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
prod-images.tcm.comView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Duh, they are escape goats.
 
Cormee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No doubt these 'scapegoats will get blamed for everything.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's like Highlander for goats; they're trying to determine whom the GOAT goat is, and San Francisco is the place of contest/conquest.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mystery Goats only respect one man
 
