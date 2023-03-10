 Skip to content
(DeadState)   Do you make fun of Jim Bakker's giant food buckets? Congratulations, you're satanic   (deadstate.org) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... Correlation doesn't equal causation.
/Baby Hey-Suess end zone spike
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I made fun of the scammer and his obvious scam. However, that doesn't make me satanic, it makes me sentient.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, well...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan has the best parties.

And he doesn't serve food in buckets. Those are for the hangovers. And afterwards they get sold straight to Jim Bakker.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to invest in SHTF buckets? 3 ten lb bags of different dried beans, a 30lb sack of dried brown rice, a bottle of multi vitamins, 5 gallons of cooking oil, some salt, pepper and spices, and a life straw or two and your good to go - for longer and at a fraction of the cost.
You're welcome.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand what's wrong with being Satanic. I've seen what Cristian true believers do and was/am confirmed Catholic.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The potatoes soup is surprisingly goodness.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory
Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's a supernatural superbeing out there that despises Jim Bakker, everything he stands for and everything he believes in, well shiat, sign me up.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I don't understand what's wrong with being Satanic. I've seen what Cristian true believers do and was/am confirmed Catholic.


It's gotten to the point where Satanism attracts fewer Nazis than mainstream Christianity.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Uchiha_Cycliste: I don't understand what's wrong with being Satanic. I've seen what Cristian true believers do and was/am confirmed Catholic.

It's gotten to the point where Satanism attracts fewer Nazis than mainstream Christianity.


The weird part is Satanism's tenets are essentially what Christianity's are supposed to be.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
DEAR GOD..., that's Satanic.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So Jim is going to be very surprised when he burns in Hell for all eternity.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Do a million dollars worth of food, I'm serious," Bakker said at the time. "If they're rich, their money is going anyway ... It's not going to be worth anything. The crash is coming, so why not sow it into the Lord?"

Yep, your money is going to be worthless, so just give all those pictures of dead presidents to good ol' Jim. Isn't it altruistic of Jim to take that worthless green stuff of your hands?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I paypalled for weed earlier I put reason "satanic consulting"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who wants to go to heaven anyway? All the interesting people are in hell.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Everything I don't like is satanic: a fundamentalist guide to discussing politics."
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jim Bakker forgot the #1 rule of Sell Club

/put a pretty girl's face on it
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How are Jessica Hahn's giant chest bukkits?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So Jim is going to be very surprised when he burns in Hell for all eternity.


Jim would be very surprised if there is actually a hell at all.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a shame the wrong Bakker passed away.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I genuinely thought he was dead.

Doesn't even look like the same guy.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: If there's a supernatural superbeing out there that despises Jim Bakker, everything he stands for and everything he believes in, well shiat, sign me up.


And yet, he remains unsmoten.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Jake Havechek: So Jim is going to be very surprised when he burns in Hell for all eternity.

Jim would be very surprised if there is actually a hell at all.


I really hope there is, so he can be stunned when he goes there.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Satanic Buckets is my stripper name
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239] [Fark user image 425x239]


Jim Bakker looks like he is eating excrement out of a bucket.
 
olorin604
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can live with being satanic if that's the price I have to pay to mock this grifter.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
MY GOD IM DRUNK!
 
lefty248
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So he's saying that we're literary characters. I've been called much worse by people I respect. A known con artist not happy his con is being called out.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Satan?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: MY GOD IM DRUNK!


*Dear God Im Drunk
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Christ, back in 1995 the funniest thing I ever found on ARPANET was -- Jim Bakker's face -- while an audio track of fart noises played
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Want to invest in SHTF buckets? 3 ten lb bags of different dried beans, a 30lb sack of dried brown rice, a bottle of multi vitamins, 5 gallons of cooking oil, some salt, pepper and spices, and a life straw or two and your good to go - for longer and at a fraction of the cost.
You're welcome.


Maybe not brown rice, that goes rancid quick.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, no. Rapist and convicted felon Jim Bakker thinks that I'm Satanic.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Words that start with the letter G - God, Gullible.
Words that start with the letter S - Satan, Sanity.
 
scalpod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Yes, I made fun of the scammer and his obvious scam. However, that doesn't make me satanic, it makes me sentient.


Same diff...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes, yes, hail satan and stuff.
 
scalpod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blondambition: WickerNipple: If there's a supernatural superbeing out there that despises Jim Bakker, everything he stands for and everything he believes in, well shiat, sign me up.

And yet, he remains unsmoten.


Every breath that Pat Robertson draws is another nail God's coffin.
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scalpod: blondambition: WickerNipple: If there's a supernatural superbeing out there that despises Jim Bakker, everything he stands for and everything he believes in, well shiat, sign me up.

And yet, he remains unsmoten.

Every breath that Pat Robertson draws is another nail God's coffin.


*in, even
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Please, subby. He should always be addressed as "Convicted Felon Jim Bakker.

Oh, and those were Fraud convictions, so "Convicted Fraud Jim Bakker" can also be accepted.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: Subtonic: MY GOD IM DRUNK!

*Dear God Im Drunk


Drunk God I'm dear
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a jokester. Everyone, please, give him a Hahn!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Asatru, in my case.

Not that it makes any difference to the Nat-C's
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who actually buys those things? Even if you're a crazy prepper who has been melting your brain on a steady diet of Fox News and licking lead paint during the commercial breaks, there are so many other "survival" supplies that are more practical and just more appealing than Jim Bakker's bucket-o-potatoes-slash-spackle.  You don't have to be splitting the atom to figure out that a 5 gallon tub of food powder might not be the best option when you could get almost anything else.

And, okay, let's say your Fox News grandpa is someone whose brain was successfully ironed smooth by the 700 Club and he's all-in on the Bakker buckets...is he a repeat customer? What about new customers? For it to be a successful grift, someone has to be buying these things for him to keep up the charade.
 
scanman61
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Convicted fraudster says what?
 
