(Guardian)   Demolish an historic pub without permission? That's a rebuildin'   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And stock the bar, ya twits
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'an historic'...  horrible
but 'a historic'/uh historic'/'ay historic' no better

a kinda mini glottal stop comes in handy
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
England should just outlaw developers. All they seem to do over there is knock down the local pub in the dead of night.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: England should just outlaw developers. All they seem to do over there is knock down the local pub in the dead of night.


perhaps you shouldn't form your opinions of a country based solely on fark headlines
 
olorin604
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Historic pub, so it's what like 70 years old or something...ohh england
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope the landlord knew where his bar towel was.

/damn hyperspace bypasses
 
scanman61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lady J: 'an historic'...  horrible
but 'a historic'/uh historic'/'ay historic' no better

a kinda mini glottal stop comes in handy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lady J: 'an historic'...  horrible
but 'a historic'/uh historic'/'ay historic' no better

a kinda mini glottal stop comes in handy


'orrible.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Perhaps it was a typo.
Anaerobic = without oxygen.
Anhistoric = without documentation.

... it could happen
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Derelict buildings that people with romantic notions have declared historic are a menace. Not everything that is old is good. Let's live in the present and prepare for the future already!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lady J: bloobeary: England should just outlaw developers. All they seem to do over there is knock down the local pub in the dead of night.

perhaps you shouldn't form your opinions of a country based solely on fark headlines


But they're right
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady J: 'an historic'...  horrible
but 'a historic'/uh historic'/'ay historic' no better

a kinda mini glottal stop comes in handy


An historic is perfectly cromulent locution
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the re(dacted) human obsession with keeping something just because its old

Being old means nothing besides having shiat wiring, plumbing, heating, insulation, and literally everything else. Sure someone who isnt brain damaged would tell them to make it look the same but give it all modern stuff, but....you know....brain damaged moron tells them to use the broken materials to make it exactly how it was in a time frame thats not reasonable because god farking forbid the old people dont get what they want
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
lol, thats farking hardcore.

two million dollar jigsaw puzzle
 
