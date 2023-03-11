 Skip to content
(STV.tv)   If you're going to rob a teenager at an ATM, make sure it's not your own son. He's just going to bum that £10 off you later   (news.stv.tv) divider line
11
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a dumnarse
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"He saw a hooded man dressed in dark clothing with a snood over his face lurking nearby."

And the word of the day is snood.

noun
1.
an ornamental hairnet or fabric bag worn over the hair at the back of a woman's head.
"her blonde hair was held in place by a velvet-mesh snood"
2.
a wide ring of knitted material worn as a hood or scarf.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...Jailed where? Looks like a modern farking machines video.

news.stv.tvView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Snood is a puzzle video game programmed by Dave Dobson. Snood was released for Mac OS in 1996 as shareware, then for MS-DOS and Microsoft Windows in 1999 - Wikipedia

I've never heard of that game, but now I want to play it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: "He saw a hooded man dressed in dark clothing with a snood over his face lurking nearby."

And the word of the day is snood.

noun
1.
an ornamental hairnet or fabric bag worn over the hair at the back of a woman's head.
"her blonde hair was held in place by a velvet-mesh snood"
2.
a wide ring of knitted material worn as a hood or scarf.


I only knew the first definition, so I was picturing a guy with one of these over his face:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Which is . . . oddly erotic?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
is1-ssl.mzstatic.comView Full Size


/"I can't wait to beat the sh*t out of my kids"
//for no reason whatsoever
///get out there and mow the lawn, for Christ's sake
 
Dreadskull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Snood is a puzzle video game programmed by Dave Dobson. Snood was released for Mac OS in 1996 as shareware, then for MS-DOS and Microsoft Windows in 1999 - Wikipedia

I've never heard of that game, but now I want to play it.


[Fark user image image 297x170][Fark user image image 259x195]


Yo. That's a weak looking Puzzle Bobble. Or Bust a Move internationally
 
zbtop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His son fled the scene and told his gran of his ordeal before police were alerted.

Edward Gilroy, defending, told the court: "His mother, brother and son are all extremely angry at him."

I'm trying to imagine how someone faces their mother after that. I cannot conceive of how awkward that conversation must have been.

Like, not just the fact of the whole ordeal of having attempted to angrily rob one's own son, but the fact that your mom is like the very first person to find out?

Naw dawg, hard pass on that experience, I'll just turn myself in and plead guilty, thanks.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Almost had a good chance of becoming father of the year
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Little punk should know what happens when stepping on daddy's turf.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dyhchong: ...Jailed where? Looks like a modern farking machines video.

[news.stv.tv image 850x479]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 315x160]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
