(NBC Bay Area)   Tree lands on Tesla under the weight of Elmo's ego   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been better if he had gone with the Leaf
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both people in the vehicle are expected to be OK

Strange; usually they provide more detail about the ways in which they're currently not okay....
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Both people in the vehicle are expected to be OK

Strange; usually they provide more detail about the ways in which they're currently not okay....


I'd read it to mean they didn't seem injured on scene but were being further evaluated for shock etc as a precaution.

/i.e. they were probably "shaken up" because a big ass-tree nearly killed them
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didn't it burst into flames?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baka-san: Would have been better if he had gone with the Leaf


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
