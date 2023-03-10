 Skip to content
(KY)   Stealing from the evidence room is no way to go through retirement   (wymt.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"On a professional level, doing the right thing is not always easy but it is the right thing to do. So, we are doing our job transparently and fully. Assisting state police with the investigation. On a personal level, it is difficult working with someone for many years and discovering something like this," said Somerset Police Chief William Hunt.
Correll's Attorney, Jeremy Bartley, said, "We are going to gather the evidence and we are going to address these charges. Mike will have his day in court. One thing about Mike as a police officer, he treated everyone he came in contact with fairly, they all had their day in court. He's going to have his day in court."

sez who?

Correll is accused of first and third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, abuse of public trust, drug trafficking, receiving stolen property in the form of a firearm and official misconduct. He is also charged with unauthorized access to a computer.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Au contraire, mon frère. C'est la seule façon de procéder par la retraite.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Defund the police burglars!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But how else are you to be sure of the quality of your drugs? They have already been tested for you.
 
