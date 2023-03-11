 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   The old rule of 'more money doesn't make you happier past $75k' has been adjusted for inflation   (cbsnews.com) divider line
22
    More: Obvious, Happiness, National Academy of Sciences, Science, Research, Tax, Income, Median, Mean  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm willing to give it a shot though
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For many people, The greater sense of well being comes not from all the new toys you can get, but that the toys you get are better, pricier, more fashionable than those of their peers.

In other words, a lot of unhappiness is derived from being stupid.  Thinking reflectively about one's life and goals is therefore a good option. i
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money can't buy happiness, buy boy it sure can rent it
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original paper here for fellow nerds. https://www.pnas.org/doi/epdf/10.1073/pnas.2208661120

the adversarial collaboration is a really interesting approach.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$75k is hanging on to the bottom rung of "middle class" with your feet dangling in air.

You're probably taking home a thousand a week, or less.

I would consider it just barely living the dream.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Money can't buy happiness, buy boy it sure can rent it


Money can't buy love but it improves your bargaining position.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money won't make you happy, directly. It's the whole making your life easier thing that does it. Worrying about which Caribbean island to vacation on is a lot less stressful that worrying if you can pay for little Timmy's kidney medicine.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I started out in IT in the late 80's making $8/hr. By the time I retired, I was making significantly more. I never once said, "No thank you. I don't want a raise. I've already reached my happy level!" I did make significant contributions toward my retirement. Since my car accident more or less forced me to retire early, that was a very good thing. When I was in my early 20s, I never stopped to consider things like 529's for my kids or building a retirement portfolio. Fortunately, I married an actuary. The more I made, the more she saved. I think this is a bullshiat move by people that don't want to pay salaries that say 'oh no, you should be happy at $X . I'm sure there is a point where there is such thing as too much money, but I never experienced it. I doubt very many people do.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not these studies again.

Go make $40,000 a year.
Then go make $200,000 a year.
Notice how much easier in general your life is since you don't have to sweat the small financial details as much.
Then go make $400,000 and notice the above is even more true.

Now what you have to do to get that kind of money and the stress, long work hours, danger, etc that might come with it........whether that is manageable or not is up to the individual.  Personally I prefer to deal with the "problems" that more money brings.  I'd rather worry about long work days than about getting evicted, whether my piece of shiat car will break down, or whether I'll be able to eat this week.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I said that just a day ago:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12780764/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I truly have enough money to buy whatever I want. I'm just as happy as I was when I had nothing. Vacuous filth - like people from the east coast - connect money to happiness. They are worthless, know-nothing garbage.

Backpacking through Africa when I was younger, a guy with two goats and a few kids was happy. Until a filthy sack of shiat tourist - probably a new yorker - told him to be unhappy because he had nothing.

Vacuous people - of which 90% of those on the east coast are and everyone in silicon valey is - are vermin, just like trump filth. They believe in royality - for example, giving more than a dumping shiat about who queen elizabeth's family is - and are vacuous garbage. Actually, I like a good shiat, so all of her spawn is far below that.

The kardasians are bloated, tit filled sacks of goat shiat, as are every single thing that is an "influencer."

Thinking that any of that vermin ever has the chance to move humanity forward means that you are just as bad as they are.

There is a difference between being poor and not having money. For much of my younger life, I've been without money - negative, in fact - but I've never been poor, because that truly is a state of mind and means that you've catered to the glitzy liars and not just ignored the vacuous vermin and made your own place.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: leeksfromchichis: Money can't buy happiness, buy boy it sure can rent it

Money can't buy love but it improves your bargaining position.


It's really good at helping the bad & sad less serious
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: $75k is hanging on to the bottom rung of "middle class" with your feet dangling in air.

You're probably taking home a thousand a week, or less.

I would consider it just barely living the dream.


Well, it was a 2010 study, 13 years of inflation makes that ~$104k based on CPI.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I truly have enough money to buy whatever I want. I'm just as happy as I was when I had nothing. Vacuous filth - like people from the east coast - connect money to happiness. They are worthless, know-nothing garbage.

Backpacking through Africa when I was younger, a guy with two goats and a few kids was happy. Until a filthy sack of shiat tourist - probably a new yorker - told him to be unhappy because he had nothing.

Vacuous people - of which 90% of those on the east coast are and everyone in silicon valey is - are vermin, just like trump filth. They believe in royality - for example, giving more than a dumping shiat about who queen elizabeth's family is - and are vacuous garbage. Actually, I like a good shiat, so all of her spawn is far below that.

The kardasians are bloated, tit filled sacks of goat shiat, as are every single thing that is an "influencer."

Thinking that any of that vermin ever has the chance to move humanity forward means that you are just as bad as they are.

There is a difference between being poor and not having money. For much of my younger life, I've been without money - negative, in fact - but I've never been poor, because that truly is a state of mind and means that you've catered to the glitzy liars and not just ignored the vacuous vermin and made your own place.


Yeah whatever. Material things aside, I don't live in Africa and I can't raise a bunch of kids on a herd of goats here in realityland. Happiness here is being able to afford new shoes for my daughter without worrying about paying for food, and knowing that an unexpected visit to the emergency room probably won't bankrupt me.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I call bullchit. I make 43K a year, am in credit card debt of about 88K (impulsive sex toy purchases) and my penis is 3.2 inches long. I am very happy. Hello ladies
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remember who's telling you money can't buy happiness.

It's usually people wealthier than you.

Just don't go into debt to buy your happiness.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I truly have enough money to buy whatever I want. I'm just as happy as I was when I had nothing. Vacuous filth - like people from the east coast - connect money to happiness. They are worthless, know-nothing garbage.

Backpacking through Africa when I was younger, a guy with two goats and a few kids was happy. Until a filthy sack of shiat tourist - probably a new yorker - told him to be unhappy because he had nothing.

Vacuous people - of which 90% of those on the east coast are and everyone in silicon valey is - are vermin, just like trump filth. They believe in royality - for example, giving more than a dumping shiat about who queen elizabeth's family is - and are vacuous garbage. Actually, I like a good shiat, so all of her spawn is far below that.

The kardasians are bloated, tit filled sacks of goat shiat, as are every single thing that is an "influencer."

Thinking that any of that vermin ever has the chance to move humanity forward means that you are just as bad as they are.

There is a difference between being poor and not having money. For much of my younger life, I've been without money - negative, in fact - but I've never been poor, because that truly is a state of mind and means that you've catered to the glitzy liars and not just ignored the vacuous vermin and made your own place.


Show us where that mean New Yorker touched you, oh happy one.

You sound like the aggressive, resentful type of  happy.  Or maybe a philosopher as Tom Lehrer defined them: people who enjoy giving advice to people who are happier than they are.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have an old Chase Bank account I left alone and I closed it today. After not logging in for almost a year, I saw that I had under 400 in it......Chase bank was taking $12 in service fees every month for over a year. Apparently they do that when under $1500 is in the account. I had opened this account back when it was Washington Mutual and there was no service fee even at $0. 

Anyways, whatever, but it got me to thinking about poor people: This is why a lot of them don't even have bank accounts - it is expensive to be poor and it's a vicious circle. They pay higher interest rates on loans, and it costs them money to keep a pittance in the bank just so they can be apart of electronic transactions. 

My friend, Roger, he didn't have a bank account. 43. I helped him open one, and I didn't understand how a grown ass adult didn't have one, but I guess I remember now why he wouldn't have one - he was homeless for a bit after losing his job as a mechanic at Audi. He ended up hanging himself in his mom's house last year right after his birthday.
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I tell you what. Give my $1000000000 and I'll let you know.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think what people want is that $100k/year in after tax income from investments and residual income. Then you can do something pleasant with your time, preferably with benefits.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.