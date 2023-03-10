 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1522

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I ran across a picture of this little guy and had to learn more, so I thought I'd share it here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This grumpy-looking guy is Breviceps fuscus, also known as a black rain frog, I'm assuming that's because he's black and likes the rain and not because the rain is black where he lives. Which is in South Africa, mostly around mountains. They're interesting because although they're classed as amphibians, they don't spend their youth in the water - they have no tadpole stage, and emerge from eggs (which are laid in dry burrows) as little froglets. Seriously, they call the babies "froglets".

They're round and short-legged, but those legs are pretty powerful - instead of swimming, they dig. A lot. Sometimes to look for food, sometimes to create a little home for them and their froglets, sometimes (I'm assuming) because they saw Dune and like to imagine they're giant sandworms.

They also have a really cool ability. Most frogs can (and do) inflate their cheeks or chest, but this little guy can inflate his whole body. A lot. Sometimes he'll do it to to appear menacing to predators or too big to eat to snakes, but sometimes he'll use this ability to wedge himself into his burrow so that a predator can't pull him out or when his wife wants him to go visit the in-laws with her but football is on.

Anyways, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if your local zoo has one of these.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Something wrong for me to be #4 with 721 ...  but I'll take it!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

