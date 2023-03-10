 Skip to content
(Savannah Now)   This weekend you lose an hour. It is a shame that was the hour I planned to go to the gym   (savannahnow.com) divider line
21
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
it's not actually lost. Is that what upsets people?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You can spend two hours at the gym on Nov. 5.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Joke's on you. I'll be flying from SYD-LAX and will arrive three hours before I left, so there's still plenty of time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Smoke two sets of curls before you smoke two sets of presses before you smoke two sets of curls again.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government can't tell ME what time it is.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the hour I was going to spend preparing my taxes. I guess Uncle Sam is simply out of luck this year.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was just thinking it was time to find the booklet for my digital watch to change the time, and now I don't have to.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's happening Saturday night, so that's an hour of lost drinking time I'll have to make up for.

Might as well get a head start.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm an optimist kind of guy.

I wouldn't say we're losing an hour, I'd say that we're losing 0.00011415525% of the year.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thoreny: I'm an optimist kind of guy.

I wouldn't say we're losing an hour, I'd say that we're losing 0.00011415525% of the year.


shiat, that don't look right.

Can someone double check my math please?

I did 1 divided by 24 divided by 365
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You're 34 minutes late, subby.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just drink extra this weekend and losing an hour won't seem like a big deal.

#life hacks
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I only like getting extra sleep. We should continually gain an hour until we're back to standard time.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: I'm an optimist kind of guy.

I wouldn't say we're losing an hour, I'd say that we're losing 0.00011415525% of the year.

shiat, that don't look right.

Can someone double check my math please?

I did 1 divided by 24 divided by 365


My calculator says 5318008.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: I'm an optimist kind of guy.

I wouldn't say we're losing an hour, I'd say that we're losing 0.00011415525% of the year.

shiat, that don't look right.

Can someone double check my math please?

I did 1 divided by 24 divided by 365


There we go I figured out what I did wrong.

The proper formula was: 1/8760 (with 8760 being the number of hours in a year)
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Changes at 2am........prime workout time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: I'm an optimist kind of guy.

I wouldn't say we're losing an hour, I'd say that we're losing 0.00011415525% of the year.

shiat, that don't look right.

Can someone double check my math please?

I did 1 divided by 24 divided by 365


I did 24 times 365 subtracted 1 and divided that by 24 times 365 then subtracted 100 and got the same thing.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'm an optimist kind of guy.

I wouldn't say we're losing an hour, I'd say that we're losing 0.00011415525% of the year.

shiat, that don't look right.

Can someone double check my math please?

I did 1 divided by 24 divided by 365

There we go I figured out what I did wrong.

The proper formula was: 1/8760 (with 8760 being the number of hours in a year)


shiat that's still the same number! I guess I did do it right...
 
Thoreny
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'm an optimist kind of guy.

I wouldn't say we're losing an hour, I'd say that we're losing 0.00011415525% of the year.

shiat, that don't look right.

Can someone double check my math please?

I did 1 divided by 24 divided by 365

I did 24 times 365 subtracted 1 and divided that by 24 times 365 then subtracted 100 and got the same thing.


Nice formula. You got a better mind for math than I do.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Jeebus Saves: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'm an optimist kind of guy.

I wouldn't say we're losing an hour, I'd say that we're losing 0.00011415525% of the year.

shiat, that don't look right.

Can someone double check my math please?

I did 1 divided by 24 divided by 365

I did 24 times 365 subtracted 1 and divided that by 24 times 365 then subtracted 100 and got the same thing.

Nice formula. You got a better mind for math than I do.


I'm a mathlete.  The jocks say I'm good at numberball.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark this Daylight Savings nonsense. I use a sundial all year. Not easy to read at night, so I've got a flashlight too.
 
