(The Daily Beast)   Podcaster murdered by crazed fan who stalked her across country. See, this just proves the superior value of casting lightning bolts instead of pods   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, Crime, Murder, Stalking, Podcast, Harassment, Law, Police, Person  
•       •       •

967 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 9:54 PM (1 hour ago)



32 Comments     (+0 »)
32 Comments
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How sad that they were murdered by a deranged fan.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will soon be a podcast about this.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The killer, trucker Ramin Khodakaramrezaei

Khodakara...Kodakaram...Kodarkarazy amirite?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A scriptwriter for the Lifetime network just got incredibly aroused.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's going to release a 12-part true crime podcast about this.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A name like that... no, there won't be a podcast about him because the name is too long to fit on a title.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: How sad that they were murdered by a deranged fan.


It's amazing what people will do for what they believe is a genuine emotional connection. Anyway, how are you doing today, AirForceVet?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: The killer, trucker Ramin Khodakaramrezaei

Khodakara...Kodakaram...Kodarkarazy amirite?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: AirForceVet: How sad that they were murdered by a deranged fan.

It's amazing what people will do for what they believe is a genuine emotional connection. Anyway, how are you doing today, AirForceVet?


I'm gonna write the first ep of the true crime podcast of his murder and use this comment to explain where it all started
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: A name like that... no, there won't be a podcast about him because the name is too long to fit on a title.


"Killer Ramin".

Writes itself.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK, the killer is from Texas and had a no-contact order with the female victim.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The killer awoke before dawn. He put his MAGA hat on...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all joke, of course, as is the Fark Way(tm).

What's concerning is that this can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

I'm sure we all know someone who has a podcast, or a Twitch Stream, Whatnot, TikTok, etc., who have deranged followers in their fanbase.

How long will it be before someone we know gets hurt by some mentally-disturbed individual, because they have the audacity to try to make themselves "internet famous"? Who knows.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: I'm sure we all know someone who has a podcast, or a Twitch Stream, Whatnot, TikTok, etc., who have deranged followers in their fanbase.

How long will it be before someone we know gets hurt by some mentally-disturbed individual, because they have the audacity to try to make themselves "internet famous"? Who knows.


I'm sure they'll get over it
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: kb7rky: I'm sure we all know someone who has a podcast, or a Twitch Stream, Whatnot, TikTok, etc., who have deranged followers in their fanbase.

How long will it be before someone we know gets hurt by some mentally-disturbed individual, because they have the audacity to try to make themselves "internet famous"? Who knows.

I'm sure they'll get over it


...walked right into that one, didn't I?
 
billix0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: AirForceVet: How sad that they were murdered by a deranged fan.

It's amazing what people will do for what they believe is a genuine emotional connection. Anyway, how are you doing today, AirForceVet?


starsrift, care to explain why you can ask AirForceVet how they're doing but not respond to any of my messages?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The killer awoke before dawn. He put his MAGA hat on...


Everybody drink!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obscure?

Man, I'm old.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: How sad that they were murdered by a deranged fan.


You still alive broh? Just checking.

I should really start practicing my whisper talking and somber voice for the podcast.

But also worried about you personally. Like not as much as if I can pull off whisper taking, but like yeah... kinda worried.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

billix0: starsrift: AirForceVet: How sad that they were murdered by a deranged fan.

It's amazing what people will do for what they believe is a genuine emotional connection. Anyway, how are you doing today, AirForceVet?

starsrift, care to explain why you can ask AirForceVet how they're doing but not respond to any of my messages?


Episode 2: The Triangle.

Opens with me riffing on anyone using an x in their name, and how that's some psycho shiat. Also every Bill I've met is a lunatic.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kb7rky: You all joke, of course, as is the Fark Way(tm).

What's concerning is that this can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

I'm sure we all know someone who has a podcast, or a Twitch Stream, Whatnot, TikTok, etc., who have deranged followers in their fanbase.

How long will it be before someone we know gets hurt by some mentally-disturbed individual, because they have the audacity to try to make themselves "internet famous"? Who knows.


Jokes on you. No one listens to my podcast!

/nextscenepod.com
//if you'd like the part of deranged listener, the position is open
///third slashie brought to you by squarespace
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Someone's going to release a 12-part true crime podcast about this.


If they are smart, they tease the pronunciation of the killer's name until the final episode.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

starsrift: AirForceVet: How sad that they were murdered by a deranged fan.

It's amazing what people will do for what they believe is a genuine emotional connection. Anyway, how are you doing today, AirForceVet?


OK overall. Thank you for asking. It's been a rough few weeks with illness. Not COVID fortunately. But it just wouldn't seem to end. Went to my doctor who ran some tests and pinned down root cause. Much, much better now.
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: The killer, trucker Ramin Khodakaramrezaei

Khodakara...Kodakaram...Kodarkarazy amirite?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snort: fragMasterFlash: The killer awoke before dawn. He put his MAGA hat on...

Everybody drink!


Cope and seethe, shiatheel
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: starsrift: AirForceVet: How sad that they were murdered by a deranged fan.

It's amazing what people will do for what they believe is a genuine emotional connection. Anyway, how are you doing today, AirForceVet?

OK overall. Thank you for asking. It's been a rough few weeks with illness. Not COVID fortunately. But it just wouldn't seem to end. Went to my doctor who ran some tests and pinned down root cause. Much, much better now.


Episode 3: You can't extinguish smoldering love with deflection

This episode is sponsored by Firex smoke detectors... the detector i use to keep my family safe.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: [Fark user image 260x475]

Obscure?

Man, I'm old.


Not sure if I saw the entire flick.  Now this might not be obscure?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The killer awoke before dawn. He put his MAGA hat on...


And then the murders began.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: starsrift: AirForceVet: How sad that they were murdered by a deranged fan.

It's amazing what people will do for what they believe is a genuine emotional connection. Anyway, how are you doing today, AirForceVet?

OK overall. Thank you for asking. It's been a rough few weeks with illness. Not COVID fortunately. But it just wouldn't seem to end. Went to my doctor who ran some tests and pinned down root cause. Much, much better now.


Hope you're back to 100% soon, sir.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
An upsetting number of murders and attempted murders in my little part of the world lately. I don't like it.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abox: TorpedoOrca: The killer, trucker Ramin Khodakaramrezaei

Khodakara...Kodakaram...Kodarkarazy amirite?

[Fark user image image 300x168]


At one point in my corporate career I literally had to interview for my own job with two guys named Bob. This was several years after Office Space came out
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

