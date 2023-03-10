 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Tahoe Guy)   Tahoe's closed folks. Atmospheric river should have told ya   (southtahoenow.com) divider line
12
    More: PSA, Lake Tahoe, Winter storm, Snow, Rain, El Dorado County, California, Road, Ski, United States  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 6:26 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It may be sunny and clear where you live, but the Sierras are a different story altogether," said El Dorado County in a statement.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait so I can't drive a Tahoe or a Sierra this weekend?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Latest picture from Heavenly

scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Atmospheric Rivers. Didn't he do the Secret Agent Man theme?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Latest picture from Heavenly

[scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1062]


Doesn't look too heavenly to me.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Wait so I can't drive a Tahoe or a Sierra this weekend?


Not without consent.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too late for Fredo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile here in Pittsburgh, we just had our least snowiest February in recorded history.

https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/pittsburgh-february-2023-least-snowiest-temperatures/
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Dear Lord please send us rain and snow"

*lots of rain and snow

"Not like that"
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: "It may be sunny and clear where you live, but the Sierras are a different story altogether," said El Dorado County in a statement.


[Fark user image 850x426]


I don't think I'll ever get over El Dorado County.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
bUt wE hAv a aIrbNb bo0kEd
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We have a time share right at the base of Heavenly. There have been years when I could ski right down to the front door to have lunch.  Other years, not so much. Coming in to Tahoe on 50 when it's snowing is always an adventure.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.