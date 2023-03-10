 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDBO Orlando)   Neo-Nazi white supremacists threaten popular Florida sheriff by releasing pics of the sheriff in drag. Sheriff responds by releasing MORE pics of himself in women's clothing   (wdbo.com) divider line
70
    More: Florida, Breast cancer, white supremacist group, Supremacism, White supremacy, master race, Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Volusia County, Facebook post, Daytona Beach, Florida  
•       •       •

1494 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[yourenothelping.jpg]
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]


Really.

What helpful way would you like him to respond to this crap?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally. A police story I can smile at.

Well done.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]


yes. he is.

"These 'master race' white supremacist morons keep dropping flyers of the 'Cross Dressing Sheriff' like it's going to hurt my feelings or turn people against me. Hey losers, here are a few more photos you can use."

Own it like a boss and cut the f*cksticks off at the knees.
This guy's got backbone (and probably a smart backless, too)
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]


Interesting take on TFA.

Please elaborate.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gunga galunga: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Interesting take on TFA.

Please elaborate.


He's throwing them fresh meat rather than giving them consequences to their actions.
.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Really.

What helpful way would you like him to respond to this crap?


Pull them over for busted taillights then shoot them?  That's their usual MO
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the same cop who openly opposes Nazis and white supremacists.
Not sure if the Nazis are so mad because he's more of a man than they'll ever be, or if it's because they know they'll never rock a dress like him.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: This is the same cop who openly opposes Nazis and white supremacists.
Not sure if the Nazis are so mad because he's more of a man than they'll ever be, or if it's because they know they'll never rock a dress like him.


They're mad the sheriff in a dress arouses them.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

empres77: gunga galunga: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Interesting take on TFA.

Please elaborate.

He's throwing them fresh meat rather than giving them consequences to their actions.
.


No no, dig up
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nevermind
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]


Here, is this better?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go get em MIke.

Not every cop in Florida is a Klan hood wearing scumbag.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Go get em MIke.

Not every cop in Florida is a Klan hood wearing scumbag.


Yes, but Rhonda Sandtits and his minions will make sure there's a target on his back.

And we'll hear about how it's actually all his fault for outing himself and annoying them.

With "allies" who'd rather blame the victim or live in denial, who needs more Nazis.
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on him.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Really.

What helpful way would you like him to respond to this crap?


Arresting Neo-Nazi White Supremacists, and releasing them in hospital gurneys?

/with any lawyers thinking of taking their cases falling down elevator shafts
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy has spent more time fighting Nazis in a month than DeSantis has done in 5 years. (I'm counting the election year in 2018)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low information voters don't care about context. much less about community and helping others.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff don't like it.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Besides reenacting a Monty Python skit, I've never had any desire to dress as a woman, but I'm thinking of doing it just to piss people off!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: gunga galunga: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Interesting take on TFA.

Please elaborate.

He's throwing them fresh meat rather than giving them consequences to their actions.
.


Swing and a miss.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salma Hayek did this when old ladies complained about the swimsuit pictures she kept posting, so she kept posting more and better photos.

That lady is a saint. And she has a delightful smile.

I'm reminded of a story when someone was approached with blackmail photos of a sexual nature. The guy said, "Oh, can I get a copy of this one, and that one, and can you make this one poster sized for me? The guys at the pub will love it."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dwedit: Sheriff don't like it.


Rocking the lace bra
Rocking the lace bra
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dwedit: Sheriff don't like it.


Rockin' the drag bar
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: gunga galunga: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Interesting take on TFA.

Please elaborate.

He's throwing them fresh meat rather than giving them consequences to their actions.
.

You either failed to spend 20 seconds actually reading the article, or you're trolling.  No inbetween.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amigafin: Besides reenacting a Monty Python skit, I've never had any desire to dress as a woman, but I'm thinking of doing it just to piss people off!


A moo moo around the house on a summer day shouldn't be knocked.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: Salma Hayek did this when old ladies complained about the swimsuit pictures she kept posting, so she kept posting more and better photos.

That lady is a saint. And she has a delightful smile.

I'm reminded of a story when someone was approached with blackmail photos of a sexual nature. The guy said, "Oh, can I get a copy of this one, and that one, and can you make this one poster sized for me? The guys at the pub will love it."


The Soviets tried to blackmail a country leader with hidden camera film of him having sex. He asked for a copy.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill the Nazis. Seriously. Kill them. Shoot them in the face.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for pics.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had abs like that, I'd take any opportunity to show off, also, women's clothes or not.

Also good for him telling the Nazis to fark off.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amigafin: Besides reenacting a Monty Python skit, I've never had any desire to dress as a woman, but I'm thinking of doing it just to piss people off!


I did it to win the finest $2 bottle of sparkling wine on a cruise. I took first place, I was fabulous. I regret nothing. It as harmless fun late in the evening after a comedy show.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really nice abs for a guy his age. More pics, please.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK OK. MOST cops are bastards :D
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Finally. A police story I can smile at.

Well done.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Go get em MIke.

Not every cop in Florida is a Klan hood wearing scumbag.


This is Fark and I have been assured ACAB, "every last one of them, no exceptions."
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how those neo-nazi moran's would react if they ever learned that drag shows were not all that uncommon in the German army during World War II?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I agree with whoever made this point earlier:

These people aren't "neo" Nazis.

They're just Nazis. Let's call them "Nazis."
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]


He explained the charity fundraiser, explained the good it was doing, and told the nazis to go fark themselves. What else did he really need to cover there?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

empres77: gunga galunga: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Interesting take on TFA.

Please elaborate.

He's throwing them fresh meat rather than giving them consequences to their actions.
.


Hallo, necromancer.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Someone Else's Alt: Go get em MIke.

Not every cop in Florida is a Klan hood wearing scumbag.

This is Fark and I have been assured ACAB, "every last one of them, no exceptions."


Two posts above yours was FARK assuring you it's not every last one of them.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

empres77: gunga galunga: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Interesting take on TFA.

Please elaborate.

He's throwing them fresh meat rather than giving them consequences to their actions.
.


Spoken like someone who's never been targeted or outed by these farksticks.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: WickerNipple: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Really.

What helpful way would you like him to respond to this crap?

Pull them over for busted taillights then shoot them?  That's their usual MO


por que no los dos?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I agree with whoever made this point earlier:

These people aren't "neo" Nazis.

They're just Nazis. Let's call them "Nazis."


They are Republicans.
Let's call them Republicans.
 
ArmyVet68
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I feel like I missed out on some fun in my younger days by never having dressed in woman's clothing.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

empres77: gunga galunga: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Interesting take on TFA.

Please elaborate.

He's throwing them fresh meat rather than giving them consequences to their actions.
.


I think it's a breath of fresh air to read about a cop doing something not-awful, so I'll take the small victories.

/And I'd like to see some nazi skulls cracked too.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: If I had abs like that, I'd take any opportunity to show off, also, women's clothes or not.

Also good for him telling the Nazis to fark off.


Also.  He'll be 60 this year.
Abs like that at 60?  I'm quite straight.  But damn.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: WickerNipple: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Really.

What helpful way would you like him to respond to this crap?

Arresting Neo-Nazi White Supremacists, and releasing them in hospital gurneys?

/with any lawyers thinking of taking their cases falling down elevator shafts


not much to take if they accidentally fall on that pile of bullets someone carelessly left at the bottom.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

T.rex: empres77: gunga galunga: empres77: [yourenothelping.jpg]

Interesting take on TFA.

Please elaborate.

He's throwing them fresh meat rather than giving them consequences to their actions.
.
You either failed to spend 20 seconds actually reading the article, or you're trolling.  No inbetween.


It could be both....

\ Embrace the power of and.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArmyVet68: I feel like I missed out on some fun in my younger days by never having dressed in woman's clothing.


you get a new appreciation for what it means to wear heels...let alone walk in them.

Also, you don't have to be young to try it out.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, the Kaiser Soze method of dealing with extortion. I'll allow it.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.