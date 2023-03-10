 Skip to content
(NY1) Someone pooped in the new subway cars before you finished reading this headline
13
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sorry, am I late to the thread?

I was busy pooping on the subway.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was the corn I ate.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mayor makes a dollar, I make a cent, that's why I poop on the red line
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Poop Train soundin' louder
Everybody jump upon the Poop Train.

Yeah, I love Edmund Fitzgerald's voice.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is the train ride now kind of smooth, or is it bum pee?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well duh.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I pooped in the new subway cars as I read this headline.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
New york dolls subway train
Youtube _G6Hp2HzKaE
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I AM FARTACUS!
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As we generally improve society by slow steps and measures, you can call it six sigma or kaizen or DMAIC, it's all the same really, but what happens is sometimes as we improve society by slow steps and measures, one thing takes too big of a step, like here.  Yeah they're great trains, but we don't have the other infrastructure, the healthcare, the mental health treatment, the earning equality, the education, the sanitation, the access to drug treatment, all that stuff.  It just isn't there to support such nice trains, which sucks because they're really nice trains.  Anyway, maybe we can hire a bunch more people to clean the trains well every day?  Like nice, well paying, union jobs?  But that wouldn't work because now transportation labor costs are outside what would be acceptable.  I don't know where I was going with this, but they're nice trains and I hope they keep them nice.

/S
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Welcome on board to the new GG Allin express train.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The MTA celebrated its newly designed subway cars by debuting them on the A line Friday afternoon in Manhattan."

Our neighbor Chad celebrated his newly acquired D65 snow blower on NF-44 in Central Oregon. No pooping required. Story on Sunday night on the neighborhood blog.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That picture's begging for a photoshop.
 
