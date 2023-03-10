 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 35 Orlando)   Florida Man with pistol 1, alligator 0   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 10:30 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x356]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Triassic Tr-Fecta in play?
 
ArmyVet68
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't understand how anyone can live in that miserable hellscape.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
An officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came out to help get rid of the gator

Get rid of it? Alligator shoes, alligator handbag, alligator belt, tasty alligator gumbo, wear the head and start calling yourself 'Alligator Dundee.'
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This story would not be possible without the very real prevalence of people who need a combat pistol with them to enter their backyard. I'm.sorry, I'm just sick of these gun nuts who carry everywhere. I'd like to stalk them and wait for that one moment they are six feet from their gun, burst in, yell Ha Ha Gotcha! and shoot them. Glad the dog is ok. Dear well armed homeowner, Winston wants steak.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone in Deltona actually used a gun for something appropriate, as opposed to using it on another person.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Glad to hear the dog is OK. He'll have a hell of a story to tell his doggy friends.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: An officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came out to help get rid of the gator

Get rid of it? Alligator shoes, alligator handbag, alligator belt, tasty alligator gumbo, wear the head and start calling yourself 'Alligator Dundee.'


Kinda like road killed deer up north.

Sorry about the damage to your car ma'am, the tow truck will be here soon. In the meantime, me and my buddies are gonna harvest the back straps off the deer.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.