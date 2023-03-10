 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   For sale: a hole in the water into which one throws money   (thesun.ie) divider line
10
    More: Fail, Government, Russia, England, Sun, Caribbean, London, Antigua and Barbuda, London College of Fashion  
•       •       •

1110 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sink it. It'd make a fine artificial reef.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if someone bought it, then they'd probably be stuck with all the port fees since it was impounded.
 
Yawp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they gave it to me, I couldn't afford it.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raymond?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One could make a heckuva music video on that thing.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say, I just can't imagine wanting to own one of these even if I were able to afford it with no concern. They just do not interest me.
Now, a volcano lair... That's a different story.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this article written by an AI or what? It basically repeats the same sentence over and over again but with slightly different phrasing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd buy it, but after reading that it has an elevator I'd worry about falling down the shaft onto some bullets.
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I have to say, I just can't imagine wanting to own one of these even if I were able to afford it with no concern. They just do not interest me.
Now, a volcano lair... That's a different story.


I can't imagine wanting to own it because I have no ability to imagine owning something where the yearly upkeep fees are more that the lifetime incomes of my entire family.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What is the farking catch?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.