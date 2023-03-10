 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9 News)   Some people will do anything to get out of jury duty   (9news.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Death, Angel, Copula (linguistics), good thing, Robert Chase, Arapahoe County Sgt, invisible wings, crisis  
•       •       •

681 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cover myself in peanut butter and run around at the local humane society?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.

The takeaway here is GO TAKE A CPR CLASS.

You just might save someone's life.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she tried dying and how'd that work out? Still here? Gonna serve eventually, we'll make sure of that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a jury.

The prosecution's case was "a cop said he was guilty so he's guilty." The defense presented evidence that he was not.

Jury goes to deliberate, and this guy says "let's vote guilty, I've got a company to run."

I say "I have some questions. We should discuss."

He says "I'm losing money here. Let's convict this (word I won't say) so I can go back to work."

I say "No. I will not. And I'm on salary. Being here means I get paid $25 a day on top of my salary. We are going to discuss this."

He says "I'm calling the judge."

He calls for the judge. Who ignores him. The bailiff says we need a verdict or proof the jury cannot reach one...which will take seven days. The baliff leaves.

I say "Enjoy the next week in Jury Duty!"

He voted innocent three hours later.

Then, since they made me foreman? I made him come back the next day.

That was an asshole move. But it was less of an asshole move than sending an innocent man to prison.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Damn.

The takeaway here is GO TAKE A CPR CLASS.

You just might save someone's life.


I did. 7 years ago when my kid was born. I learned it for babies, kids, & adults. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
While people shouldn't shirk jury duty, I'd be wary of having anyone on a jury that really didn't want to be there and also anyone who was a bit too eager or at least ones who are too eager to serve on a jury for certain types of cases.

I used to work with a guy who was a very 'conservative Christian' who served on a jury for a DUI case that involved alcohol and marijuana.  From what I remember him telling me all he had to hear was the accusation of marijuana.  Hopefully the guy was really guilty.

I've served on one jury and I enjoyed it. I would have acquitted the defendant if it hadn't ended in a mistrial.  The prosecutor failed to prove his case. I would have had no problem with voting guilty if I were convinced though.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A RAP A HOE COUNTYalso known as Pimp Town
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Since I'm self-employed and just a one-man operation, I'd relinquish my voter registration to get out of risking jury duty (it's one-party rule where I live, so it would hardly matter), but they also use drivers' licenses to draw jurors, and you got to have one of those.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I served on a criminal jury once. The short story is the prosecution failed to prove the crime, then the defendant admitted to committing the crime on the stand.

Had the defense presented absolutely no case at all, I would have voted not guilty.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: While people shouldn't shirk jury duty, I'd be wary of having anyone on a jury that really didn't want to be there and also anyone who was a bit too eager or at least ones who are too eager to serve on a jury for certain types of cases.

I used to work with a guy who was a very 'conservative Christian' who served on a jury for a DUI case that involved alcohol and marijuana.  From what I remember him telling me all he had to hear was the accusation of marijuana.  Hopefully the guy was really guilty.

I've served on one jury and I enjoyed it. I would have acquitted the defendant if it hadn't ended in a mistrial.  The prosecutor failed to prove his case. I would have had no problem with voting guilty if I were convinced though.


I was foreman on a civil trial once. The plaintiff was suing a chiropractor for a neck injury after he saw him one single time. The plaintiff was a cameraman for the show The Deadliest Catch. Lugging around a ton of equipment and holding a camera on a boat in the north Atlanic. The defense presented medical records of a previous neck injury. We voted for the defendant.

It was crazy that they kept me on the jury, then I was voted to be foreman. I was rocking bright blue hair at the time.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badafuco: My Sober Alt: While people shouldn't shirk jury duty, I'd be wary of having anyone on a jury that really didn't want to be there and also anyone who was a bit too eager or at least ones who are too eager to serve on a jury for certain types of cases.

I used to work with a guy who was a very 'conservative Christian' who served on a jury for a DUI case that involved alcohol and marijuana.  From what I remember him telling me all he had to hear was the accusation of marijuana.  Hopefully the guy was really guilty.

I've served on one jury and I enjoyed it. I would have acquitted the defendant if it hadn't ended in a mistrial.  The prosecutor failed to prove his case. I would have had no problem with voting guilty if I were convinced though.

I was foreman on a civil trial once. The plaintiff was suing a chiropractor for a neck injury after he saw him one single time. The plaintiff was a cameraman for the show The Deadliest Catch. Lugging around a ton of equipment and holding a camera on a boat in the north Atlanic. The defense presented medical records of a previous neck injury. We voted for the defendant.

It was crazy that they kept me on the jury, then I was voted to be foreman. I was rocking bright blue hair at the time.


And I was a medical underwriter at the time.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These behind the scenes jury stories fascinate me..They should have a fark thread to themselves.
 
benelane
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just answer the initial questionnaire very directly and honestly, saying I have no real faith in our police or justice system and would likely hold contempt against any police or officers of the court. Seems to have worked so far.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.