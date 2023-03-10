 Skip to content
(Consumer Affairs)   If you find yourself buried in snow in your car, don't run the motor; do this instead
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paraffin wax candles release some of the same carcinogenic chemicals as diesel fuel: benzene, toluene, formaldehyde and acetaldehyde. They also consume oxygen and release CO2
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've had this kind of thing in my car for over 20 years.  A couple of votive candles saved my ass one day in sub-zero F temps about 10 years ago.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Paraffin wax candles release some of the same carcinogenic chemicals as diesel fuel: benzene, toluene, formaldehyde and acetaldehyde. They also consume oxygen and release CO2


That's why I just heat the car with a handy gasoline candle with a bottle and rag as a wick.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or just keep a regular blanket and a space blanket in your car. Cover with the regular blanket than put the space blanket on top of that reflective side facing you so it helps to completely trap your body heat
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Paraffin wax candles release some of the same carcinogenic chemicals as diesel fuel: benzene, toluene, formaldehyde and acetaldehyde. They also consume oxygen and release CO2


In quantities which are insignificant in a car. If it bothers you, open the window slightly.
Never let perfection stand in the way of survival.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Or just keep a regular blanket and a space blanket in your car. Cover with the regular blanket than put the space blanket on top of that reflective side facing you so it helps to completely trap your body heat


I keep a decent sleeping bag in the trunk in the winter.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Paraffin wax candles release some of the same carcinogenic chemicals as diesel fuel: benzene, toluene, formaldehyde and acetaldehyde. They also consume oxygen and release CO2


Die tonight from the cold or possibly die decades later from a disease I may or may not get anyway? Man, that's a tough call.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Or just keep a regular blanket and a space blanket in your car.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs.

In an emergency, you need to stay warm and be found quickly.  The best way is to set the car on fire.  The smoke will draw attention to your location, and the fuel in the gas tank will burn at a high temp to keep you toasty.

/obv don't start the fire while inside the vehicle
//obv2 don't try this with an electric car
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't leave the house if it's going to snow

/ Living in the South, we don't have these problems.  We just get hurricanes.  And racism.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: I've had this kind of thing in my car for over 20 years.  A couple of votive candles saved my ass one day in sub-zero F temps about 10 years ago.


I think I would prefer just staying home if it's ever come to the point where it is that dangerous to drive.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I do is I keep a harpoon and a whaling knife.  I have watched a lot of videos on Nantucket Whalers, and I am fairly certain that I could render the nearest land whale into enough fatty whale oil to burn not just through the night but for weeks after
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A wood stove?

cdn.carbuzz.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Keep a long spool of wire in you car and if stranded somewhere in a life or death situation, unroll it all (even if a mile long) and connect one end to a sparkplug wire on you motor. Start the car and rev the motor in an S.O.S. pattern. You will attract LOTS of attention, not all of it will be the sort you want, but any port in a storm, right?
 
Brainmeat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great way to set your car on fire too. The heat transfers through the tin very quickly and can result in burns in the materials below it. Plastics and vinyl have a much lower flash point than metals and will catch very quickly. At least have a ceramic plate or stone to set it on if you use this.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I keep blankets and such in the car but the most important thing is to keep the gas tank full and have a shovel to keep the exhaust clear.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just install a wood burning stove in your car. 


Wood stove in Volvo
Youtube NdCfZQsZEHQ
 
BlakCat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://hiconsumption.com/biigloo-aerogel-sleeping-bag/

Fark user imageView Full Size


Biigloo, a new product that's currently funding on Kickstarter, uses aerogel in a big way. Enabling the sleeping bag to resist temperatures as low as -40°F, aerogel is embedded, along with DuPont Sorona bio-fleece, inside of the abrasion-resistant and waterproof 20D400T nylon shell. Equipped with anti-snag YKK zippers, the windproof sack sports a mummy-like shape that contours naturally with your body and warms your head as well.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mechanics hate this one weird trick
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Urban legend.  The amount of heat generated by a candle isn't increased by putting it in a tin.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Or just keep a regular blanket and a space blanket in your car. Cover with the regular blanket than put the space blanket on top of that reflective side facing you so it helps to completely trap your body heat


What's being reflected? Sensible heat?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's add an open flame to our unfolding disaster.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Life hack: Take large animal like a cow, buffalo or deer(moose, elk OK too) slit them open and crawl inside the warm cavity.
Downside - if the animal gets the upper hand it will be a death hack.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Keep a long spool of wire in you car and if stranded somewhere in a life or death situation, unroll it all (even if a mile long) and connect one end to a sparkplug wire on you motor. Start the car and rev the motor in an S.O.S. pattern. You will attract LOTS of attention, not all of it will be the sort you want, but any port in a storm, right?


I like the idea of unspooling a mile of wire. Why not attach it to the car's antenna and turn your car into the world's biggest radio broadcaster. I remember a story about some little college radio station -- something that's supposed to have a broadcast radius of 100 yards or something -- mis-wiring its antenna and suddenly its signal was getting picked up 1500 miles away in Texas. [concession: I know none of this except 2nd and 3rd hand. Laugh at my ignorance where applicable.]
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Brainmeat: Great way to set your car on fire too. The heat transfers through the tin very quickly and can result in burns in the materials below it. Plastics and vinyl have a much lower flash point than metals and will catch very quickly. At least have a ceramic plate or stone to set it on if you use this.


Tin? OK, grandpa
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bah. A good sleeping bag will keep you warm. What you need is a some delicious....
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok, maybe "delicious" is somewhat suspect. Good for dogs and cats too. Your wife and kids....not so much.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: Life hack: Take large animal like a cow, buffalo or deer(moose, elk OK too) slit them open and crawl inside the warm cavity.
Downside - if the animal gets the upper hand it will be a death hack.


And I thought they smelled bad on the outside
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was a lot of words to say but candles.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: That was a lot of words to say but candles.


BUY! Buy candles. Good grief.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: Urban legend.  The amount of heat generated by a candle isn't increased by putting it in a tin.


For a moment I thought they had discovered a perpetual motion machine.

/it does affect how the heat is radiated away though.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
