 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCHS Charleston)   You had one job mister school bus driver. It did not include drinking 6 beers while transporting the kids home   (wchstv.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Nicholas County school bus driver, School bus, Bus driver, Student transport, Bus, Commercial driver's license, Driver's license, DUI  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 8:04 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You're not the boss of me, subby
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


KNEEL BEFORE ZOD!!!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How old were the kids?  Because if it was middle school children... I'm not saying he should have done it, but I understand.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pro tip: practice functional alcoholism before going pro
 
Bedistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too obvious?

A.M. Ale Ad - Saturday Night Live
Youtube _fLtEVc3jTU
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In fact I'm pretty sure it explicitly includes NOT doing that.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yikes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [Fark user image image 425x238]

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD!!!


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

Kneel before Zed
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a busload of kids.
It's West Virginia.
His celebrity equals are Otto Mann and Veronica Crabtree.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: You're not the boss of me, subby


Came here to say...you don't know my life subby!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about 7 beers?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why not? Every other parent does!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He drinks and he cusses, he stinks up the buses
Hail to the bus driver, bus driver man
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 1 minute ago  
a bus full of virginia 'lil bastids' and only 6 beers!(light weight)??? normally that is a hard likker type of job.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a father and unpaid transporter of children, I disagree.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.