The last petal has fallen from the White Rose
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godspeed, Ms. Lafrenz. And thank you.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wish more people could have learned from her... Enjoy your well-earned eternal rest.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's for people like this I hope there's a Heaven. She earned it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did the Beast fail to Stockholm syndrome Belle into falling in love with him?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The White Rose resistance is a bit of underserved history, IMO.  At least here in the states.
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rest In Peace, Ms. Lafrenz. And Thank You.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If there were more people like her in the world, we may not need more people like her in the world.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was worried for a moment, but this is safe

roadarch.comView Full Size
 
ajcorp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Godspeed Ms. Lafrenz. May we carry on your legacy as we fight the tyranny of fascism today.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Be careful, celebrating nazi resistors may bring right wing backlash
 
uberalice
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby here.
The story of White Rose, to me, has always been one of the most awe inspiring stories of the resistance against those monsters.
A lesson needs to be remembered and never forgotten. These children looked evil in the face and never flinched.
Godspeed and good rest.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rest in power.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rent Party: The White Rose resistance is a bit of underserved history, IMO.  At least here in the states.


Pretty much everything that doesn't involve 'Murican GI's kicking ass is "underserved history" in my own public school experience.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Rent Party: The White Rose resistance is a bit of underserved history, IMO.  At least here in the states.

Pretty much everything that doesn't involve 'Murican GI's kicking ass is "underserved history" in my own public school experience.


Yeah, well.... you're entirely correct.

Sucks to be right sometimes, I guess.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Semi related are the Edelweiss Pirates, who used to beat up Hitler Youth.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edelweiss_Pirates

And it's got a nice beat, and is easy to dance to.
EDELWEISS - Bring Me Edelweiss (HD) 1988 Original Video
Youtube A-dyzKKz6sM
 
