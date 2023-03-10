 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Chicago man claims the Nazi flags in his windows are there to call attention to his missing fiancée. Neighbors suggest he could always turn himself in   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes, every time I see a random Nazi flag in a window an immediately think, "Oh, that poor man, I hope he finds his betrothed."
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Tie a yellow ribbon nazi flag 'round the ole oak tree apartment window" doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Craig said he was given an eviction notice specifically referencing the Nazi flags

Oh boy, this presents a real conundrum.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hitler really wanted to stop the continued victimization of missing and exploited women. How the history books managed to screw that up I'll never know.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He said he put up the flags to get attention for his missing fiancée, Ariana Daniels.

So it's the fiancée who's the Nazi, not him.
Stephen Lynch - Little Tiny Moustache
Youtube It4bYsSAFns
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She isn't "missing", she left your sorry, racist ass.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The flags are visible from the street, but ABC7 has blurred the the video.

For farks sake.  Wouldn't want to trigger anyone.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"There should be zero tolerance for racism," Guerrero said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eva?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Yes, every time I see a random Nazi flag in a window an immediately think, "Oh, that poor man, I hope he finds his betrothed."


Well... You do have to worry for any women that are or were in this guys life... Are they safe?

Get some flags flying
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His missing Nazi fiancee?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The only way to defeat hate is through love. And we welcome them to change eventually and to see that everybody has a right to exist in this world, even them," Rais said.

Wrong.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ramones - "The KKK Took My Baby Away" - Hey Ho Let's Go Anthology Disc 2
Youtube RYXS5q0105Y

This is not a successful defense if you are in fact a member
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Bat Signal does NOT work that way!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: His missing Nazi fiancee?


Seen Kylie? She's about this tall.
 
eagles95
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

X-Geek: "There should be zero tolerance for racism," Guerrero said.

[Fark user image 582x305]


so many nazi's to punch....such little time
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's been done before.  Well, not the fiancee part.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3922592/Granddaughter-Holocaust-survivors-confronts-man-Nazi-flag-San-Francisco-home-protest-Donald-Trump-s-election-victory.html
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Craig said he was given an eviction notice specifically referencing the Nazi flags

Oh boy, this presents a real conundrum.


How so?
 
Reek!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Illinois nazis?
 
