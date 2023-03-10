 Skip to content
(WDBO Orlando)   Disney CEO Bob Iger admits what everyone already knows - Disney parks are too expensive, overcrowded. If only he knew someone who could fix both   (wdbo.com) divider line
    More: Florida, The Walt Disney Company, Disney CEO Bob Iger, recent media conference, Chief executive officer, Customer, Iger's first actions, last November, company  
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSatan is doing everything he can to discourage tourists, maybe that will help with the crowds a bit.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd suggest building a third park somewhere in the US....but where? What state would be a good location for a third Disney resort.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In the 80s and 90s it was somewhat economical to do a 5 or 7 day pass, it wasn't particularly crowded and you could really hustle and do/see a lot in a day and make it worthwhile.  Now there are so many motherfarking strollers, mobility scooters and slow-trudging blob people clogging up the parks and buses and it's become an Idiocracy hostage situation.
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I'd suggest building a third park somewhere in the US....but where? What state would be a good location for a third Disney resort.


South Dakota
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

6nome: gunga galunga: I'd suggest building a third park somewhere in the US....but where? What state would be a good location for a third Disney resort.

South Dakota


So open 3 months a year?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I haven't had anyone tell me anything positive about a visit there in 20 years.  What fun is a vacation when you have to stick to a strict schedule just to get on rides or eat?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nobody goes to Disney World anymore. It's too crowded
 
zero7717
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Supply and demand. If you make the park cheaper, more people come, so the crowds get worse.

Only way to fix both is to either increase the supply (build more parks) or reduce the demand (make the parks shiattier). Florida's doing a good job of the latter right now so this problem should resolve itself soon
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To be completely fair, it's only expensive because everyone is putting it on a credit and and too stupid to let price keep them from going.  But maybe rise the price enough and at the amount of people can be reduced? But. Idiots will still put it on a credit card.  Maybe make credit cards illegal?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, which is it young feller?  Because if it's not too expensive then how are these crowds getting in?
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's all those goddamn Super Bowl winners...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Everyone thinks they're getting what they see in the marketing, but all of that costs like 6 grand over 3 days.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
jeebus give the dude a tax break already he's dyin over here...
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: jeebus give the dude a tax break already he's dyin over here...


it's for the farking kids...
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA: "Upon returning as CEO last November, one of Iger's first actions was to reduce the price hikes that had been implemented by his predecessor, Bob Chapek."

He did, subby. It was virtually the first thing he did when he came back at CEO.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zero7717: Supply and demand. If you make the park cheaper, more people come, so the crowds get worse.

Only way to fix both is to either increase the supply (build more parks) or reduce the demand (make the parks shiattier). Florida's doing a good job of the latter right now so this problem should resolve itself soon


They could just limit how many people are allowed in on a given day.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Given the political climate in FL, maybe just shut it down and relocate the offices to Delaware?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, a stay at their Star Wars "Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is only three quarters of an assload/gazillion now?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

little big man: In the 80s and 90s it was somewhat economical to do a 5 or 7 day pass, it wasn't particularly crowded and you could really hustle and do/see a lot in a day and make it worthwhile.  Now there are so many motherfarking strollers, mobility scooters and slow-trudging blob people clogging up the parks and buses and it's become an Idiocracy hostage situation.


Not to mention the jerks dressed up like giant rats and weird-ass princesses. Who let those weirdos in?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But the rank consumerism is part of the fun.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I'd suggest building a third park somewhere in the US....but where? What state would be a good location for a third Disney resort.


Las Vegas? You must be this old to ride this rollercoaster...
 
runbuh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Expensive and overcrowded?  ANGC (C for Change).  Keep the money rolling in.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: Given the political climate in FL, maybe just shut it down and relocate the offices to Delaware?


Disney's Corporate headquarters is in Burbank, California. Not Florida.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I'd suggest building a third park somewhere in the US....but where? What state would be a good location for a third Disney resort.


Arkansas.
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: FTA: "Upon returning as CEO last November, one of Iger's first actions was to reduce the price hikes that had been implemented by his predecessor, Bob Chapek."

He did, subby. It was virtually the first thing he did when he came back at CEO.


Yeah, well the next CEO Bob will just raise the prices again...
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I'd suggest building a third park somewhere in the US....but where? What state would be a good location for a third Disney resort.


I don't think that this actually helps. Disney people are weirdos, this would be induced demand akin to adding an extra highway lane and expecting traffic to decrease long term.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They should lower the prices to where they are more in line with Six Flags. Who doesn't love going to Six Flags?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If they were too expensive, they wouldn't be overcrowded.

/ A Disney park is about 95% of the way to hell on earth for me
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

guestguy: HideAndGoFarkYourself: FTA: "Upon returning as CEO last November, one of Iger's first actions was to reduce the price hikes that had been implemented by his predecessor, Bob Chapek."

He did, subby. It was virtually the first thing he did when he came back at CEO.

Yeah, well the next CEO Bob will just raise the prices again...


Two Bobs?
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe more mass shootings at corporate leisure parks might help.
 
zero7717
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: zero7717: Supply and demand. If you make the park cheaper, more people come, so the crowds get worse.

Only way to fix both is to either increase the supply (build more parks) or reduce the demand (make the parks shiattier). Florida's doing a good job of the latter right now so this problem should resolve itself soon

They could just limit how many people are allowed in on a given day.



That just increases the price due to ticket scalping. It only solves one problem, not both
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zero7717: Supply and demand. If you make the park cheaper, more people come, so the crowds get worse.

Only way to fix both is to either increase the supply (build more parks) or reduce the demand (make the parks shiattier). Florida's doing a good job of the latter right now so this problem should resolve itself soon


Or restrict availability and keep the price low. Ta-da.  70% pre-sells, 30% reserved for walk-ins.
 
Northern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: To be completely fair, it's only expensive because everyone is putting it on a credit and and too stupid to let price keep them from going.  But maybe rise the price enough and at the amount of people can be reduced? But. Idiots will still put it on a credit card.  Maybe make credit cards illegal?


I optimized our one visit when my kids were old enough to really like it and young enough not to hate it.  I got 50% off 4 day passes to Universal and we went one day to Disney Hollywood.  We live in MA, and went in April.  The whole 7 day trip was $4500, including airline tickets, a condo rental, etc (we didn't rent a car).
Two anecdotes.  First, we met another family we knew from our town at Orlando airport.  They spent the week in a Disney condo right in the park that the wife's father bought them plus annual passes.  They were flying direct first class back to Boston.  The second is that I got my hair cut a few weeks after and the barber put $10k on her credit card for a week with her BF and one kid, and IMHO couldn't afford it.
So money management is a big issue in addition to the general expensive cost.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: zero7717: Supply and demand. If you make the park cheaper, more people come, so the crowds get worse.

Only way to fix both is to either increase the supply (build more parks) or reduce the demand (make the parks shiattier). Florida's doing a good job of the latter right now so this problem should resolve itself soon

They could just limit how many people are allowed in on a given day.


I'm curious how much they'd raise prices to afford to do that.  I'm sure they'd claim it would brake them. Maybe make the park free and charge per ride?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I'd suggest building a third park somewhere in the US....but where? What state would be a good location for a third Disney resort.


The problem would be finding a place that could be run year-round. Texass might be the only solution, and nobody wants to farking go there. Anywhere too far north and it sits empty 5 months a year like our amusement parks.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I haven't had anyone tell me anything positive about a visit there in 20 years.


I took my family there about 4 years ago.  It was great.  Didn't have to wait for rides, and they planned out a route that let us get to whatever we prioritized.  Good seats for shows, and car service between parks.  They really did a good job.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The solution is easy: more alligators
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: Given the political climate in FL, maybe just shut it down and relocate the offices to Delaware?


I'm sure their offices are in Delaware. Every one is in Delaware.  In one house.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy:
They could just limit how many people are allowed in on a given day.

They do this.  Since Covid they have a part reservation system.  Only so many people can reserve each park every day.  After 2pm if you have park hopping abilities, you can go to another park, but only if you went to your reserved park first.

I've was there twice last year and will be there in a month.
Its not THAT crowded...  
I miss fastpass, hate paying for that shiat, but Genie did get me on Guardians 3 times with minimal wait.
Same with Rise of the Resistance.

Anyway, as a long time DVC guy whos there twice a year since forever, I've done everything, so each trip is usually doing whatever is new, and then whatever else we feel like.  Line too long?  F it, I'll do it next time.
Too crowded?  leave.. go swimming, play mini golf, whatever....

/One of the few that doesnt get exhausted trying to do it all... just enjoy being on vaca.  
//yay epcot food booths for the festivals...
 
acouvis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sno man: DeSatan is doing everything he can to discourage tourists, maybe that will help with the crowds a bit.


The issue with that is is the parks are unappealing to people who like and listen to asshats like Ron DeSantis, they're more appealing to everyone else.

That's also why most far right boycotts fail.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tentacle: gunga galunga: I'd suggest building a third park somewhere in the US....but where? What state would be a good location for a third Disney resort.

Las Vegas? You must be this old to ride this rollercoaster...


The line for a ride on Tinkerbell would be pretty long.
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You could move it to New York......but no one drives there anymore there's too much traffic.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I haven't had anyone tell me anything positive about a visit there in 20 years.  What fun is a vacation when you have to stick to a strict schedule just to get on rides or eat?


People hate Disney World.  It costs a lot of money, and it's too crowded.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zero7717: SpectroBoy: zero7717: Supply and demand. If you make the park cheaper, more people come, so the crowds get worse.

Only way to fix both is to either increase the supply (build more parks) or reduce the demand (make the parks shiattier). Florida's doing a good job of the latter right now so this problem should resolve itself soon

They could just limit how many people are allowed in on a given day.


That just increases the price due to ticket scalping. It only solves one problem, not both



My friends took their kids last a few years ago. They already sell to  named person and check ID.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jeebus Saves: I haven't had anyone tell me anything positive about a visit there in 20 years.  What fun is a vacation when you have to stick to a strict schedule just to get on rides or eat?

People hate Disney World.  It costs a lot of money, and it's too crowded.


Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

little big man: In the 80s and 90s it was somewhat economical to do a 5 or 7 day pass, it wasn't particularly crowded and you could really hustle and do/see a lot in a day and make it worthwhile.  Now there are so many motherfarking strollers, mobility scooters and slow-trudging blob people clogging up the parks and buses and it's become an Idiocracy hostage situation.


"Strollers" have gotten enormous to the point they are clogging the walkways when in use and then taking up enormous amounts of space when parked.  Disney recently had to put size limits on stroller size just so people could walk inside the parks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


As far as the prices go, Disney has a fixed amount of capacity, and raising the prices hasn't diminished that at all.  What used to be considered a wildly crowded day at WDW is now considered average.  I don't see how Iger can reduce prices and make the parks less crowded without using the reservation system everyone hates.

You can't have zero reservations, lower prices, and fewer people simultaneously.  I, for one, liked the reservation system because I could see who had signed up for what parks on what days and schedule my vacation to coincide with the lowest attendance figures. Ironically, the same people who were complaining about the reservation system were also complaining about excessive crowds. Going forward, it looks like Disney was riding a wave of pent-up demand after the pandemic and was hesitant to expand capacity in an environment with intense worker competition and a possible recession on the horizon.

One of the reasons I visit WDW regularly is my relatives in Orlando.  I am able to put in a few days before or after visiting for milestone birthdays, weddings, or funerals, and slip in a couple of days to enjoy myself.

"Uncle Ted" just went into hospice, so it looks like I'll be visiting EPCOT again in a couple of weeks.
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: The solution is easy: more alligators


Just feed them some clocks, and they'll still be on-theme...
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bring back fastpass
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: gunga galunga: I'd suggest building a third park somewhere in the US....but where? What state would be a good location for a third Disney resort.

Arkansas.


Why not? Now that Hucky Boo Boo is relaxing child labor laws in that state, they can have ten-year-olds operating the Matterhorn.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zero7717: SpectroBoy: zero7717: Supply and demand. If you make the park cheaper, more people come, so the crowds get worse.

Only way to fix both is to either increase the supply (build more parks) or reduce the demand (make the parks shiattier). Florida's doing a good job of the latter right now so this problem should resolve itself soon

They could just limit how many people are allowed in on a given day.


That just increases the price due to ticket scalping. It only solves one problem, not both


The only way to solve both is lower demand. They could split demand by building more parks. Or they could reduce demand by cutting advertising, neglecting maintenance, or playing It's a Small World on repeat.
 
