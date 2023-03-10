 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Not to let Hamburg, Germany dominate news cycle, mass murder involving guns reported in Miami Lakes with 5 dead   (wfla.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Person, Public relations, Individual, House, Self, Family, Ballistic trauma, Murder  
•       •       •

392 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 6:08 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally get your own place and your entire family moves in.
Yeah.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Miami-Dade police department is pleased to report that all the guns were recovered unharmed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

snowjack: The Miami-Dade police department is pleased to report that all the guns were recovered unharmed.


They did a bang up job.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Amateur numbers.

Any Japanese NEET could achieve those numbers in a nursing home.

This is America. If you can't kill at least 9, you don't get your cheeseburger when the cops take you alive.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ya know, if we stopped hearing this sort of thing advertised in the news all the time, maybe the crazies would move on to a new fad. I recommend snorting glue. Not sniffing glue, that's for kids. I mean, straight-up snorting Crazy Glue. When you're feeling crazy, we've got the glue for you!

It is stone guaranteed to end your problems.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Five?

You're not gonna be a Great Lake with those numbers, Miami!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To poorly quote Kyle Kinane: We're getting this worked up over five victims? That's it? C'mon, there's someone out there killing 5 people in America literally right now.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like murder/suicide. I'd be taking a real good look at dad's financials.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's multiple mass murders in this country every day. Only a few get reported.
gunviolencearchive.org if you doubt.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh. It's only five. Report when another Las Vegas happens.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Ya know, if we stopped hearing this sort of thing advertised in the news all the time, maybe the crazies would move on to a new fad. I recommend snorting glue. Not sniffing glue, that's for kids. I mean, straight-up snorting Crazy Glue. When you're feeling crazy, we've got the glue for you!

It is stone guaranteed to end your problems.


Strangely, no societal ill has ever gone away by ignoring it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
3 girls and 2 guys. Unrequited love, add a dash of jealousy and hot blood. Makes sense.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did this involve a chainsaw in a shower?  It's got everything else.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This sucks. You risk your life to get out from under a dictator and then Tio Jose kills everyone.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yawn.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A mass shooting in Germany is major news. A mass shooting in America is a day ending in "y". At this point, Weather, Traffic, and Mass Shootings should pretty much be the 3 standard side segments in a newscast.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll gladly shoot you Tuesday...
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: To poorly quote Kyle Kinane: We're getting this worked up over five victims? That's it? C'mon, there's someone out there killing 5 people in America literally right now.


I know it's a weird time to get patriotic. ;)
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've noticed the usual gang of idiots bleating about freedom and the difference between a clip and a magazine has thinned out pretty significantly

I'd like to think it's because of a tiny bit of introspection or altruism but I'm pretty sure those are very very close to the bottom of the list of reasons why, if not the absolute bottom.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.