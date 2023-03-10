 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Better to wear it this week than next   (nypost.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Render unto Caesar that which is Caesar's."
"Hey, I found this cockpunch with your name on it..."
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Et tu, Cletus?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is a mental health crisis in the United States.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure for him it was a welcome change of pace from the cross he usually drags around town.
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Teachers should be mindless automatons teaching only the allowed lessons with no social in indoctrination, unless they are Christian in which case suppressing one iota of their religious expression is tyranny.

About right coming to a school meeting dressed as a tyrant that took an empire through military might.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: There is a mental health crisis in the United States.


It's called "weapons grade stupidity".
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who's got the over/under that this mook wears his wife's lingerie in the boudoire?
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://outhistory.org/exhibits/show/tgi-bios/elagabalus

Fark user imageView Full Size

This Emperor [ ~205 A.D.] offered half the empire to any surgeon who could "correct her genetalia".
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah that old strawman.

"I identify as a newt!"
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I am Caesar. Julius Caesar of Rome, the emperor. I am also a female," Michael Guglielmo said. "Does anybody here believe that? That I am Julius Caesar? Anybody believe that? No, of course not. It's ridiculous."

Sigh. Just another asshole.

Asshole needs to STFU. Kids aren't confused about things like that. You say "that person is to be addressed as XYZ, and treated with respect" and they do it. Well, maybe not the respect thing, kids are assholes, but they aren't confused.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is he wearing a GoPro on his chest?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They should try stabbing him a bunch.  For the sake of historical accuracy.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe he was trying to draw attention to the fact that Caesar's wife and Brutus's wife were played by young men in the original productions of Shakespeare's version of Julius Caesar.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*throws on a toga, runs into meeting and stabs man in back*
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RasIanI: https://outhistory.org/exhibits/show/tgi-bios/elagabalus

[Fark user image 425x283]
This Emperor [ ~205 A.D.] offered half the empire to any surgeon who could "correct her genetalia".


From your link:

"The topic of Elagabalus' genitalia comes up frequently." Well, that's how I'd want my history to be recorded.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

John the Magnificent: There is a mental health crisis in the United States.


Nope. Their just stupid.  Bigotry is the purist example of stupidity.  Same goes with supremacy.  And race in general. Only stupid people fall this kind of shiat.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dude looks scuzzy. This is not a surprise.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I might believe he was Julius Caesar if he had some gay sex with a guy dressed as King Nicomedes of Bithnyia.

The original Caesar salad was tossed.

NTTAWWT
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, he wore a dress?
theschoolrun.comView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get to use this early.
 
