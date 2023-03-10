 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSVN Miami)   "Florida man accidentally cremated". Some mistakes can't be undone   (wsvn.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Funeral home, Funeral director, CNN, Funeral, Cremation, Death, Witherspoon's brother-in-law Ronald Jackson, Family  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2023 at 4:45 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying he won't be covering his shift tonight?

Dammit Kevin, I had plans...
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick burn.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I dunno subby, a little super glue, some model paint, a bit of time.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They can still have a closed urn funeral.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So someone had to erase some evidence
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Again, I ask, am I the only one that dreds the boss screaming at them? Wtf
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm a horrible person.

I laughed.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oops.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Me: I want my remains scattered from a helicopter over my hometown
Coworker: So you want to be cremated?
Me: No.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
PLEASE don't dress up my corpse and mourn over me.

EITHER prop up my corpse at a bar with music and copious drinking, or burn me up and do the same with my ashes in a cool urn. Then, bury the urn.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"A father, barber, and jokester, Kevin Witherspoon died unexpectedly last week."

If he was a jokester than put a lump of charcoal in the casket for the viewing. The deceased would have found something like that fun, especially given the accidental cremation.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oops.

I don't much get the point of cemeteries.  Or funerals, really.  They say they bring closure but I've lost over half of my family and never felt any closure after a funeral.

/ymmv
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hopefully he was dead already.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some mistakes can't be undone

But they can be well done.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've said this, in numerous Fark threads such as this:

I plan to have everything that can be donated (kidneys, heart, lungs, blood, eyes, etc.), removed, and dispersed as needed.

I plan to have my brain removed, and put into cryogenic freeze, so it can be implanted into someone in the far future (I'd like to see just how farked up our world gets then).

Then, whatever's left over, will be cremated, and put into a Bios Urn (the ones with the tree seed inside), and *that* will be buried between my maternal grandparents, and great grandparents. I'll also make sure Brain Zombie Me makes a trip to that cemetery, just so I can tell my wife/husband/alien overlord, "Yeah, that was me, way back in the 21st Century, after my body died."
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Oops.

I don't much get the point of cemeteries.  Or funerals, really.  They say they bring closure but I've lost over half of my family and never felt any closure after a funeral.

/ymmv


I like to walk in cemeteries for the quiet. I notice that even in the ginormous ones, there are never any live visitors, Save your money because you will never visit, and you could take a nice vacay instead.  You can still have the party, just do it minus the corpse which is a weird thing no matter how you look at it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Sick burn.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: PLEASE don't dress up my corpse and mourn over me.

EITHER prop up my corpse at a bar with music and copious drinking, or burn me up and do the same with my ashes in a cool urn. Then, bury the urn.


Why aren't people's ashes made into bust? That would make the most sense.  Jfc
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Oops.

I don't much get the point of cemeteries.  Or funerals, really.  They say they bring closure but I've lost over half of my family and never felt any closure after a funeral.

/ymmv


RELIOIOUS BULLSHIAT
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is a well known Farkette that has a story like this.

/ I wonder how she is doing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was premature, not really accidental.

And viewings are just people saying what a nice job the funeral home did making the body look natural.
In reality, everyone is really thinking the body looks like sh*t.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can't be undone?

Mix the ashes with clay and hire a sculptor.

If nothing else, at least it wouldn't be filled with nearly as much formaldehyde.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.